Robert Thomas Late-Game Heroics Not Enough For Canada In Bronze Medal Game

St. Louis Blues center scored twice inside two minutes remaining to salvage tie for Canada, only to fall top upset-minded Norway 3-2 in overtime
Robert Thomas, for a moment, saved Canada from a big upset at the IIHF World Championship bronze medal game on Sunday.
The St. Louis Blues center scored twice inside of two minutes remaining in regulation, including the game-tying goal with 7.6 ticks left, to tie the game against upset-minded Norway.
But the Norwegians finished what it started, scoring at 3:32 of overtime on a goal by Noah Steen to down the Canadians, 3-2 at Swiss Life Arena in Zurich, Switzerland to claim the country's first-ever medal in this competition despite being outshot 45-23.
Norway, which was blasted by the host country, Switzerland, 6-0 on Saturday in the semifinals, led 2-0 before Thomas fueled Canada's comeback by making it 2-1 with 1:16 remaining in regulation:
Thomas would then tie it 2-2 on a goalmouth play after a flip pass from behind the net from former Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly (Nashville Predators) moments after Norway missed by mere inches from sealing the game with an empty-net goal:
Thomas, who also scored his first of the competition Saturday in a 4-2 semifinal loss to Finland, finished the tournament with six points (three goals, three assists) and a plus-5 in 10 games.
Blues forward Dylan Holloway, who did not factor in the scoring on Sunday although helped create the first Thomas goal with a shot on goal, also had six points (four goals, two assists) in 10 games and was a plus-3.
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