St. Louis Blues Enter Affiliation Agreement With New ECHL Franchise

Worcester Railers join Springfield Thunderbirds to form a Blues prospect hub in central Massachusetts designed to provide strategic and logistical benefits for all three organizations
The St. Louis Blues and the Worcester Railers of the ECHL announced on Saturday an affiliation agreement through the 2030-31 season, replacing the Florida Everglades.
Starting with the upcoming 2026-27 campaign, the Railers will serve as the secondary affiliate for the Blues and their primary developmental affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.
St. Louis’ affiliation agreement with Springfield began in 2021 and was extended in 2024 to last through the 2030-31 season.
"For the development of St. Louis Blues prospects, Worcester truly is an ideal location for our ECHL affiliate and we look forward to launching this partnership with their organization and community," Blues assistant general manager and co-GM the Springfield Thunderbirds Tim Taylor said in a statement. "Having Springfield and Worcester located within 50 miles of each other will maximize the competitive opportunities for our young players and introduce some unique efficiencies for our player development and pro scouting teams.”
The addition of Worcester as the Blues' new ECHL affiliate enhances the organizational development pyramid based on geography and alignment between management teams.
"When we were assessing affiliation opportunities, we looked at a number of factors," Railers chief operating officer Michael Myers said in a statement. "We took into account proximity, resources, and track record. Seeing what the Blues and their affiliates have done in recent history excites us as an organization for what the future with St. Louis may hold. We look forward to welcoming St. Louis back into our Central Massachusetts hockey culture."
The Railers were founded in 2016 and served as the ECHL affiliate for the New York Islanders since beginning play in the 2017-18 season. The Railers have posted a .500 or better record in seven of their eight seasons, including a 35-30-7 record during the 2025-26 season, their second-best record in franchise history. The head coach and general manager of the Railers is Nick Tuzzolino.
The Railers play in the ECHL’s North Division in the Eastern Conference and have seen five former players make their NHL debut. A pillar of the Worcester, Mass. community, the Railers have received the ECHL’s league-wide community service award five times in their eight seasons.
It's the second time the Blues have dipped into the Worcester market, having used the Worcester IceCats as the franchise's AHL affiliate from 1994-2005.
In addition to a series of successful playoff runs, the IceCats produced several players that went on to play prominent roles for the Blues, including Jim Campbell, Michal Handzus, Jamal Mayers, Tyson Nash, Darren Rumble, and Blues hall of famer Barret Jackman. After the IceCats were sold and relocated to become the Peoria Rivermen in 2005, the Worcester Sharks served as the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks until 2015.
The ECHL affiliate for the Blues over the previous two seasons was the Everblades. The team just completed a run to win the ECHL’s Kelly Cup for the fourth time in five seasons.
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