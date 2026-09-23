St. Louis Blues Introduce Blue Note+ As Exclusive Multimedia Network For Telecasts

This offseason the Blues invested in the construction of a cloud-connected control room within Enterprise Center where the Blue Note+ production team will locally produce all road games similarly to how they will produce home games. The team also invested in additional stationary and robotic cameras for home telecasts, along with other state-of-the-art technologies to support all game broadcasts. The Blue Note+ production team is receiving support from the NHL’s centralized production group in the form of robust studio and show programming, premium game production, advanced graphics and replay capabilities and technical support. As a result of these significant investments by the Blues and the NHL, the quality of game production on Blue Note+ will be most advanced that Blues fans have ever seen on regional telecasts.