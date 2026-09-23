St. Louis Blues Introduce Blue Note+ As Exclusive Multimedia Network For Telecasts

Blue Note+ will be available on Spectrum and streaming on Prime Video; negotiations continue with additional cable, satellite and other providers
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues are introducing Blue Note+ as the name of the new, exclusive multimedia home of the team’s regional television broadcasts beginning this season.
In addition to full-season streaming access through Prime Video, Blue Note+ will be accessible all season long on Spectrum, the largest cable provider in greater St. Louis, in a deal announced on Wednesday.
"The launch of Blue Note+ as the exclusive home for Blues games on local television marks the dawn of a new era of fan experience for our franchise," Blues president and CEO of business operations Chris Zimmerman said in a statement. "Having total ownership of our broadcast product will allow us to deliver Blues hockey with direct access to more fans in more places than ever before. We appreciate the ongoing patience and support of the Blues fanbase over the last few months as we work to build a local broadcast platform that is worthy of their passion for this team."
Specific Blue Note+ channel locations on Spectrum and other distribution partners and launch dates will be listed at stlouisblues.com/watch as soon as they are available. Fans that don’t live in the Blues local broadcast territory can continue to watch Blues games live via NHL Center Ice on Spectrum and NHL Power Play on the ESPN App.
Blue Note+ is set to locally produce 73 of the Blues' 84 games during the 2026-27 season, excluding the 11 nationally televised games for exclusive NHL broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT.
Featuring extensive pre- and post-game shows, hockey fans across the club’s five-state broadcast territory will have multiple options for watching Blues games, including:
- Video Service Provider: In addition to the agreement with Spectrum, the Blues are continuing to negotiate with other cable, satellite, and digital distributors in St. Louis and throughout the broadcast territory to ensure fans can access Blue Note+ through their preferred service. Updates on distributor agreements and channel locations will be shared publicly as soon as possible.
- Streaming: Blue Note+ will be available to stream on Prime Video within the team’s broadcast territory via a free Amazon account and subscription for either $19.99 per month or $99.99 annually. Subscriptions are not yet available but interested fans can sign up at stlblues.formstack.com/forms/where_to_watch_interest now to receive updates when they are active.
All Blues games on Blue Note+ will be produced locally from a new cloud-connected control room built this off-season within Enterprise Center. The Blues production team is receiving support from the NHL’s centralized production group in the form of robust studio and show programming, premium game production, advanced graphics and replay capabilities and technical support. As a result of significant investment by the Blues and the NHL, the quality of game production on Blue Note+ will be most advanced that Blues fans have ever seen on regional telecasts.
"Today’s introduction of Blue Note+ is the culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work within our organization as well as strong collaboration with our partners at the NHL and our fellow clubs," Blues executive vice president, chief revenue and marketing officer Steve Chapman said in a statement. "Our collective goal is to build a sustainable broadcast ecosystem that will allow Blues fans several different ways to access Blues game broadcasts and content in the way that they want, while ensuring operational and financial success in the long term."
This offseason the Blues invested in the construction of a cloud-connected control room within Enterprise Center where the Blue Note+ production team will locally produce all road games similarly to how they will produce home games. The team also invested in additional stationary and robotic cameras for home telecasts, along with other state-of-the-art technologies to support all game broadcasts. The Blue Note+ production team is receiving support from the NHL’s centralized production group in the form of robust studio and show programming, premium game production, advanced graphics and replay capabilities and technical support. As a result of these significant investments by the Blues and the NHL, the quality of game production on Blue Note+ will be most advanced that Blues fans have ever seen on regional telecasts.
Blue Note+ game broadcasts will continue to feature the team of play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber and analyst Joey Vitale, who will enter their eighth season together. Pre- and post-game shows will also feature studio host Andy Strickland, analyst and Hall of Famer Bernie Federko, and analyst and former Blues defenseman Jamie Rivers. Former Blues enforcer Cam Janssen will make his broadcast debut as a guest analyst for several shows during the season.
All Blues games will continue to be broadcast across the Blues Radio Network through 101 ESPN and on the Blues Mobile App. 101 ESPN is entering its eighth year as the Blues flagship radio station, each of which has featured Kerber as the play-by-play voice and Vitale as the game analyst. Returning for his eighth year as the studio host for pre and postgame and intermission reports is Alex Ferrario. The Blues Radio Network features eight affiliates across Missouri and Illinois.
Here is a guide of questions that Blues fans may have:
What is Blue Note+?
Blue Note+ is a broadcast network operated by the St. Louis Blues to provide live games within the Blues broadcast territory. Fans who previously watched games through FanDuel Sports Network will now watch local games with Blue Note+.
How can I get Blue Note+?
Fans with Spectrum (Select Plus package or above, or a legacy Select package) can view Blue Note+ (channel to be announced). Negotiations with additional cable/satellite providers are ongoing. Fans without cable or satellite can stream Blue Note+ games on Prime Video with a subscription (requires a free Amazon.com account).
How much is a subscription to Blue Note+ on Prime Video?
Subscriptions are available to fans in the Blues broadcast territory for $19.99/month or $99.99/year.
Do I get Blue Note+ for free as a Prime subscriber?
No. Streaming games on Blue Note+ will require an add-on subscription regardless of whether you have a free Amazon account or are a Prime member. Subscriptions are available to fans in the Blues broadcast territory for $19.99/month or $99.99/year.
When can I purchase Blue Note+ on Prime Video?
Blue Note+ will be available for purchase on Prime Video soon, before the start of the regular season.
I’m having streaming issues - what can I do?
First, check your device's available bandwidth. For the best live streaming experience, we recommend a minimum download speed of 1 Mbps for SD and 5 Mbps for HD. If you're experiencing choppy video, try turning the Motion setting on your TV to Off (this may be labeled Auto Motion Plus, TruMotion, MotionFlow, or similar, depending on your TV). If issues persist, try exiting and re-entering the game stream, or switch to another supported device.
Will Blue Note+ also broadcast national games on TNT, ESPN, Hulu, etc?
No. Blue Note+ will broadcast 73 regular-season games in the 2026-27 season. National broadcast games are not available on Blue Note+.
Will games also be available over-the-air?
We are discussing options to provide a select number of Blue Note+ games over-the-air during the season. Additional details will be announced when available.
How do I know if I live in the Blues broadcast territory?
The Blues broadcast territory covers Missouri, the majority of Illinois and Indiana, eastern Kansas and Iowa. Enter your zip code at stlouisblues.com/watch to learn whether you are within the Blues broadcast territory.
What are my options to watch games if I live outside the Blues broadcast territory?
Regular-season games will be available on ESPN+ via the ESPN app (with an ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited plan) or the NHL Center Ice Package on DIRECTV.
I live outside the Blues broadcast territory, and the game I want to watch is blacked out. Why is it blacked out?
Likely, you are watching within the opponent's broadcast territory, and the game is blacked out as you are considered in-market.
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