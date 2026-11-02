St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Nov. 1): Milton Gastrin (Remember Him?) Is Finally On The Board; Tynan Lawrence Keeps Sizzling

Gastrin's high in minutes played was 13:10 on Oct. 22 against Carl Gunnarsson's hometown of Orebro, and he's only eclipsed 10-plus minutes twice in 11 games, so maybe if the minutes come, more production will come. But the Blues are hoping the 6-foot-1, 196-pound center iceman will start to produce as the season progresses, and scoring in the past two games is a good place to start. He has just seven shots on goal for the season and no more than one in a game.