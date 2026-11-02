St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Nov. 1): Milton Gastrin (Remember Him?) Is Finally On The Board; Tynan Lawrence Keeps Sizzling

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 2, 2026 4:32 AMPublished Nov 2, 2026 4:32 AM
Updated Nov 2, 2026 4:45 AM
Washington Capitals draft pick, dealt to the Blues as part of the Jordan Kyrou trade, scored in back-to-back games for first points in SHL; 2026 first-round pick continues to shine at Boston University
Remember Milton Gastrin, the prospect that the St. Louis Blues acquired along with Connor McMichael that sent Jordan Kyrou to the Washington Capitals?
We mentioned him in last week's prospect report as having gotten off to a slow start with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League, where the second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is playing after the Blues loaned the forward out.
He had no points and was getting little ice time through the first nine games of the season, including games in which he was dressed but didn't take a shift in the season-opener, then played 2:48 and 30 seconds total in the following two games.
It started to feel like a situation when the Blues had 2023 first-round pick Dalibor Dvorsky playing for Oskarshamn IK of the SHL in 2023-24 when he played 10 games there and produced zero points and was getting little to no ice time.
There's actually been an uptick in ice time for the 19-year-old the past eight games, and he has now lit the lamp in back-to-back games, scoring the tying goal in the first period on Thursday against Farjestad (highlight begins at 1:31):
Gastrin would then get his second in as many games on Saturday against Djurgarden, another tying goal late in the first period (start highlight at 1:03):
Gastrin's high in minutes played was 13:10 on Oct. 22 against Carl Gunnarsson's hometown of Orebro, and he's only eclipsed 10-plus minutes twice in 11 games, so maybe if the minutes come, more production will come. But the Blues are hoping the 6-foot-1, 196-pound center iceman will start to produce as the season progresses, and scoring in the past two games is a good place to start. He has just seven shots on goal for the season and no more than one in a game.
* Tynan Lawrence -- No. 13 Boston University is off to a solid start to its season, and so is the Blues' 2026 first-round pick (No. 11 overall).
It's now eight games, it's now at least a point in seven of them, and after scoring three goals in two games over the weekend against No. 19 Maine (one goal in a 7-2 win on Friday and two goals in a 3-2 win on Saturday), that's now 10 points, including seven goals in those eight games for the 6-2 Terriers.
Watch this strip and steal and score to open the scoring on Friday:
The youngest player on the Terriers' squad is contributing at both ends of the ice, including the penalty kill, and on Saturday, with his team down 2-0 in the third period, he gets the comeback started with a power-play goal. Just watch as he's ready to unload the one-timer:
And then scored the game-tying goa with 2:12 remaining before Caleb Malhotra (Vancouver Canucks first round pick, No. 3 overall, in 2026) wins it:
Lawrence, who had just two goals and five assists in 18 games with BU last season after playing the first half (13 games) of the season with Muskegon of the United States Hockey League (17 points; 10 goals, seven assists), is averaging 1.25 points per game this season and is a 1-2 center along with Malhotra for a side that could have a say in who wins the collegiate hockey championship in 2027.
Be very hopeful that this 18-year-old is going to be a blue-chipper for the Blues in the not-too-distant future.
* Colin Fitzgerald -- The 2026 seventh-round pick continues to produce at a point-per-game pace for Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League.
The forward came up with a goal and two assists in three games for the Soo, including his eighth goal of the season on Sunday in a 5-4 overtime loss to London:
Fitzgerald has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 17 games this season.
* Matvei Korotky -- It started out with one goal in four games for the seventh round pick in 2024, but since, the center iceman has at least a point in nine of 12 games, including two goals for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL in their last game, a 4-3 loss to Torpedo:
The kid can definitely shoot the puck, as evidenced here on this one-timer that tied the game 1-1 late in the first period:
He would then tie the game 3-3 with 45 seconds to play, going to the net and getting a point shot tip:
Korotky has five points (two goals, three assists) the past four games and 14 points (five goals, nine assists) the past 14 games for the KHL squad averaging 17:06 minutes of ice time per game and a 53.8 percentage on face-offs.
* Carter Stevens -- The fifth-round pick in 2025 collected his fifth goal of the season on Friday for Guelph of the OHL in a 4-3 win over Fitzgerald and the Soo to give the forward five goals and five assists in 15 games:
* Justin Carbonneau -- The 2025 first-round pick had assists in back-to-back games for Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday against Providence and again on Saturday against Hartford, but the sharp shooter has now gone five straight games without a goal for the Thunderbirds.
Carbonneau still has six points (three goals, three assists) in 10 games and continues to shoot pucks with seven in two combined games this weekend, averaging 3.2 per game.
But after three goals in the first five games, the well has dried up a bit on 12 shots on goal.
* Goalie update -- Leading the way for Blues goalie prospects include Love Harenstam (sixth round, 2025), who is off to a rock-solid start at 9-5-0 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .921 save percentage for Sodertalje of HockeyAllsvenskan.
Will Cranley (sixth round, 2020) has yet to lose in regulation at Springfield (2-0-4) and is posting nice numbers as well, with a 2.37 GAA and .924 save percentage.
Marcus Gidlof, acquired from the New York Islanders in the March 6, 2026 trade for Brayden Schenn, is 5-2-0 with a 2.95 GAA and .880 save percentage for Leksands IF of HockeyAllsvenskan.
And it's been a slow start for Vladimir Proskurin (fourth round, 2026) at Victoria of the Western Hockey League at 2-3-0 with a 4.32 GAA and .833 save percentage.
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