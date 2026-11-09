St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Nov. 8): Dagenais Has Big Week; Lawrence With Big Game Against Michigan State

The Spartans (6-2) would get the split with a smothering 5-0 win on Saturday to send BU to a solid 7-3 on the season, and even though Lawrence's point streak ended at four games (four goals, two assists), the 6-0, 185 center and No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 10 games and leads the 2026 draft class in points for their respective squads this season so far: