St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Nov. 8): Dagenais Has Big Week; Lawrence With Big Game Against Michigan State

St. Louis Blues
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St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
Nov 9, 2026 3:43 AMPublished Nov 9, 2026 3:43 AM
Updated Nov 9, 2026 3:48 AM
2026 first-round pick sizzles in two games, continues to lead Quebec; Lawrence shines in matchup with fellow ranked Michigan State
Not to be outdone by all the Tynan Lawrence noise of late, Maddox Dagenais wants to stake a claim in some of the chatter surrounding St. Louis Blues prospects.
A first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (No. 16), five spots behind Lawrence, Dagenais had a hand in each of the two wins this week for the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
It started with a goal and assist in a 4-2 win over Rimouski on Friday, including this game-winner at 10:59 of the third period to break a 2-2 tie:
And on Sunday, the 6-foot-4, 194-pound center followed that up with a hand in all three goals for the Remparts in a 3-2 overtime win over the Oceanic in the rematch, scoring noth regulation goals and setting up the OT game-winner.
The opener for a 1-0 lead was a coast-to-coast beauty:
He put the Remparts up 2-1 late in the third period with this slot goal:
The 18-year-old is now up to 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 15 games and seems to be on a mission to fuel a run for Quebec, which came into the week ranked No. 6 in the CHL top-10 rankings; he is on pace for 70 points (37 goals, 33 assists) in 62 games, which would top his numbers of 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 62 regular-season games last season.
Keep an eye on this kid as well. Confidence doesn't seem to elude him.
* Tynan Lawrence -- Not to be outdone, Lawrence and No. 13 Boston University clashed with No. 3 Michigan State with a pair of clashes on Friday and Saturday, and a split was in order.
The Terriers took down the Spartans on their home ice, 6-2, on Friday, and it was Lawrence with a goal and an assist, including this short side snipe to get BU off and running:
The Spartans (6-2) would get the split with a smothering 5-0 win on Saturday to send BU to a solid 7-3 on the season, and even though Lawrence's point streak ended at four games (four goals, two assists), the 6-0, 185 center and No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 10 games and leads the 2026 draft class in points for their respective squads this season so far:
Lawrence continues to center BU's top line and doesn't seem to be slowing down. Let's see how he sustains his play as the Terriers' season progresses with a very competitive schedule ahead.
* Colin Fitzgerald -- The seventh-round pick in 2026 had himself a goal and an assist for Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday in a 7-3 win over Sudbury, giving him 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 20 games. It was a beautiful power-play goal high glove side:
* Carter Stevens -- The fifth-round pick in 2026 picked up his first multi-point game in 12 games with a goal and two assists for third-ranked Guelph of the OHL in a wild 10-6 win over North Bay on Saturday:
* Zach Dean -- After starting the season with the Blues, Dean scored his first with the Thunderbirds in his fourth game on Saturday against Hershey; he also had an assist Friday to give him two points in four games:
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