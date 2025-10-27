St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Oct. 26, 2025): Korotky, Dvorsky, Pekarcik, Kaskimaki All Pick Up Offensive Slack

When shooters feel confidence, the puck seems to find ways to go in.

Such was the case for St. Louis Blues 2024 seventh-round pick Matvei Korotky.

The forward scored his first KHL hat trick for SKA St. Petersburg on Friday an an 8-1 win over HC Sochi.

Korotkey would open the scoring at 5:15 of the first period, then add a second at 1:51 of the second period and complete the hat trick at 5:04 in only a way goal scorers do it.

It's so reminiscent of a Sidney Crosby-type goal, following up his own breakaway rebound after a save was made and with no hesitation, firing a puck towards the goalie from at or below the goal line, which he did in this case:

The 19-year-old leads SKA in goals with eight and is third in points with 13 in 18 games.

He's taken strides after being promoted to the top Russian league last season and had just nine points (five goals, four assists) in 30 games.

At the current projection, he's on pace for 30 goals and 19 assists in 68 games.

* Dalibor Dvorsky -- It was a bit of a slow start for Dalibor Dvorsky, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The forward's first four games with Springfield of the American Hockey League produced just one goal, with the Thunderbirds off to a slow start to their season.

Springfield didn't fare much better in weekend games against Providence and Hartford, 5-3 and 6-3 losses, but Dvorsky was able to put up four points, including two goals, in the losses.

He opened Springfield's scoring on Friday:

He then scored again on Saturday with this one-time rip and had two assists in that game:

Dvorsky now is at five points (three goals, two assists) in six games and has picked up his season projections to 60 points (36 goals, 24 assists) in 72 games.

* Adam Jiricek -- The 2024 first-round pick (No. 16) didn't register a point in games on Saturday and Sunday for Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League that snapped a four-game point streak, but the defenseman did have a goal and an assist on Friday in a 3-1 win against Sarnia that gave him five points (two goals, three assists).

His power-play goal at 15:05 of the second period proved to be the game-winner and gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead:

On the season, Jiricek has three goals, four assists and is a plus-11 in nine games.

* Juraj Pekarcik -- Dvorsky wasn't the only 2023 pick to produce for Springfield over the weekend.

Third-round pick Juraj Pekarcik also found himself on the scoresheet, scoring a goal on Friday against Providence and adding two assists Saturday against Hartford;

His power-play goal 49 seconds into the third period on Friday cut the Bruins lead to 3-2:

Like Dvorsky, Pekarcik is also up to five points with two goals and three assists in six games. They are tied with Nikita Alexandrov (one goal, four assists) for the team lead in points.

* Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- It was also a slow start to the season for the 2022 third-round pick with just one assist in four games, but Aleksanteri Kaskimaki had a goal and an assist on Friday in Providence.

His goal at 2:34 of the third period tied the game 3-3 before the Bruins went on to win:

* Leo Loof -- Not known for his offense, defenseman Leo Loof, a 2020 third-round pick, scored his first AHL goal on Saturday in his 127th game:

Loof had 24 assists the past two seasons with the Thunderbirds, including 17 in 63 games last season.

Observations From Blues' 6-4 Collapse Vs. Red Wings

St. Louis coughs up 4-0 lead despite two goals from Neighbours, two assists each from Snuggerud, Thomas, Faulk, slip to 0-2-1 last three games; Thomas leaves with upper-body injury

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.