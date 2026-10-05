St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Oct. 4): Carbonneau Off, Running In Springfield, Lawrence Doing Same At BU

* Justin Carbonneau -- The Blues believe they have their next sharpshooter, sort of in the mold of what Vladimir Tarasenko was not too long ago, and the goal scorer, who scored 128 goals -- 97 the past two seasons, including 51 last year -- the past three seasons for Blainville-Boisbriand of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League the past three seasons, is off to a good start with Springfield with three points (two goals, one assist) in back-to-back games to kick off the season for the Thunderbirds.