St. Louis Blues Unveil Their Stanley Pup: Jordan Bone-Ington

The NHL Stanley Pup will commence on June 8, with the St. Louis Blues' representative named Jordan Bone-Ington.
The NHL’s Stanley Pup, a friendly competition featuring adoptable rescue dogs, will air in the U.S. and Canada on June 8 to celebrate the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.
All 32 NHL teams will be represented by a puppy, many of which will be available for adoption through adoption partner Brandywine Valley SPCA.
The St. Louis Blues’ dog this season is named Jordan Bone-Ington.
The show will premiere on June 8 on truTV and simulcast on HBO Max in the U.S. (8:30 p.m. CT) and on Sportsnet in Canada (7 p.m. CT).
This years event will feature several celebrity appereances, as notable names are Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, D2: The Mighty Ducks), Flavor Flav, Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Jean Smart (Hacks), Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon, Pretty Baby), Kelli Giddish (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Michael Strahan (Good Morning America), Joel McHale (Community, Animal Control), singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, Kendall Vertes (Dance Moms), Emma Kenney (Shameless, The Connors), broadcasting legend Doc Emrick, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, Liam McHugh and Chris Chelios (NHL on TNT), and Dan Powers and Chris Powers (Empty Netters Podcast).
In addition to celebrities, mulitple NHL players will be present, hihglighted by Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders), Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals), Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes), Will Smith (San Jose Sharks), Devin Cooley (Calgary Flames), Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) and Bill Guerin (Minnesota Wild GM). Color and play-by-play commentary will be provided by Mark Shunock and Chris Rose, with Alexa Landestoy reporting rink-side.
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