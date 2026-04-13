St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (April 12)

* Now on to Springfield of the American Hockey League, which hasn't made the end of the season easy on itself after the Thunderbirds took care of business in the opener of three-in-three on Friday, winning 3-1 over Rochester in the debut of defenseman Colin Ralph (2024, second round), who signed a three-year, $3.23 million entry-level contract on April 3 after finishing his first and only season (second in college) at Michigan State; he played in all three games this past weekend and is in the AHL this season on a professional tryout.