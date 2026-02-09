St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (Feb. 8)

The NHL is taking a hiatus from a rigorous schedule as a number of their best players have converged upon Milan, Italy for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, but St. Louis Blues prospects motor on.
And for Justin Carbonneau, the goal scoring continues to be a hot topic. And a point streak to go with it.
The first-round pick (No. 19) in the 2025 NHL Draft scored three more times this week and extended his point streak to eight games for Blainville-Boisbriand of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
He would have a goal and an assist in the Armada's 5-1 win over Gatineau on Wednesday, his 39th goal of the season and sixth straight game with at least a goal:
The goal streak ended but Carbonneau had an assist in a 4-2 loss to Chicoutimi on Friday, but goal Nos. 40 and 41 came on Saturday in a 5-1 win over Val-d'Or:
Carbonneau now has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) during his eight-game point streak; he has a goal in eight of the past 10 games (11 goals) and 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) in the past 11 games.
On the season, Carbonneau, who is now projected for 55 goals and 84 points this season, the 19-year-old has 63 points (41 goals, 22 assists) in 45 games and became the first player in the QMJHL to reach the 40-goal mark; he scored 46 (89 points) a season ago.
* Lukas Fischer -- The 2024 second-round pick continues to make an impact for Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League with a goal and an assist in three games this week.
After having an assist Wednesday in a 6-2 win at Saginaw to give the defenseman a five-game point streak (one goal, five assists), then seeing that end on Saturday in a 5-1 home loss to Flint, Fischer ripped his first shorthanded goal of the season and was a plus-3 to make up for the minus-3 on Saturday in a 5-2 home win for the Soo against Windsor (40-second mark:
Fischer is now at seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past seven games and is up to 17 points (14 assists) in 22 games since being acquired from Sarnia.
* Will McIsaac -- The newly-named captain of Spokane of the Western Hockey League has taken his newfound responsibilities and applied them to the ice and offensively, it's been showing as of late as the defenseman added two goals in three games for the Chiefs to give him four points (two goals, two assists) the past four games.
McIsaac's goal on Wednesday in the second period helped fuel a 7-2 win at home against Penticton:
His third-period goal on Saturday in a 4-1 win over Wenatchee was a beauty of a powerful backhand from the high slot for the insurance tally:
The fifth-round pick in 2024 is now a plus-4 in the past four games after going six straight games without a point.
* Matvei Korotky -- The 20-year-old seventh-round pick in 2024 had himself some fun with a hat trick in the Kontinental Hockey League's All-Star weekend on Saturday playing for the KHL's U23 All-Stars in an 8-5 win against the KHL World Stars (4:00, 8:55 and 12:15 marks of the highlights):
Ever since coming back from a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 31, the center has logged big minutes for SKA St. Petersburg and notched his first point back in seven games on Thursday in a 3-1 win against Severstal.
Korotky, who has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 26 games this season, played just 14:57 in his return on Jan. 22 but has played 19:02, 17:48, 18:07, 17:58, 16:22 and 16:32 in his most recent games.
* Antoine Dorion -- The seventh-round pick in 2024 returned from an upper-body injury on Wednesday and promptly scored for Quebec of the QMJHL in a 3-1 win over Rouyn-Noranda on Friday (3:45 mark) before adding an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over Rimouski:
Dorion, who has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 26 games this season, returned to action after missing nearly a month following a big open ice hit on Jan. 9 against Rimouski.
* Quick hits -- Adam Jiricek (first round, 2024) is currently on a season-high four-game pointless streak but had a season-high eight shots on goal on Sunday for Brantford of the OHL in a 5-2 win at Kingston; Jiricek still has 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 39 games for the Bulldogs.
-- Adam Jecho (third round, 2024) returned to action Wednesday and had an assist for Edmonton of the OHL in a 4-2 win at Medicine Hat after missing two weeks with an illness.
-- Ivan Vorobyov (seventh round, 2021) has played in three games for his new team, Amur Khabarovsk, of the KHL after being traded there by Spartak Moscow on Jan. 22.
-- Colin Ralph (second round, 2024) had seven more blocks in two games this weekend for Michigan State in a battle of the top two teams in college hockey when the Spartans split a pair of games with top-seeded Michigan. He had three blocks on Friday in a 4-3 loss at Ann Arbor before having four more in a return match on Saturday, 5-2 at home in East Lansing, giving Ralph 41 blocks on the season and 10 the past three games.
-- Love Harenstam (sixth round, 2025) stopped 21 of 22 shots for Sodertalje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan on Friday in a 4-1 win over World Junior Championship teammate for Sweden, Herman Liv, giving the netminder a robust 1.88 goals-against average in 35 games (11-14-4).
-- Arseny Koromyslov (fourth round, 2022), a defenseman and minutes muncher for Chelyabinsk Traktor of the KHL doesn't usually pop up on the score sheet, but the 22-year-old had two assists to break a nine-game scoring drought in a 4-0 win over Ak Bars on Wednesday. Koromyslov, who has 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 48 games, is averaging 17:47 of ice time per game and has a career-high in hits (102) and blocked shots (79).
