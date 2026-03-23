St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (March 22)

* Will McIsaac -- The 2024 fifth-round pick and defenseman first made news this past week when he announced his intentions to attend the University of Connecticut next year, then helped his current squad, Spokane of the WHL, reach the WHL playoffs on Saturday when the Chiefs ripped Tri-City, 6-1, and McIsaac scored in that game that gave him a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists).