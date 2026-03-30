St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (March 29)

* And in Finland, Ondrej Kos (2024, third round) has had himself a tough season with injuries, specifically, concussion issues but was able to return here at the end of the season and play four games in for Ilves in Finland's Elite League, Liiga (one goal, one assist). He also played for Ilves' U20 team and has tore it up in the playoffs with seven points (three goals, four assists) getting games in with the U20s while the senior club waited for its second-round playoff series to begin after having a bye in the first round.