St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (March 8)

We typically do the rundown of St. Louis Blues prospects and many of the usual suspects wind up in this report, and a number of them will once again this week.
But since the Blues have a few new additions to the ranks, we thought it would be best to take a look at those that are part of the group since the NHL Trade Deadline this past Friday.
Let's start off with forward Dmitry Buchelnikov, a Russian-born player skating with CSKA Moskva of the KHL who was part of the package that came to the Blues from the Detroit Red Wings that sent defenseman Justin Faulk to Motown.
Buchnelnikov, 22, was a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Red Wings who currently has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 39 games this season.
He's a right-handed shot, rather on the smaller side (5-foot-10, 163 pounds) but certainly not afraid to shoot the puck and get himself in positions to shoot using his speed:
And judging by the penalty shot move below, the skill is most definitely there on a night when he scored a hat trick:
In three-plus seasons playing in the KHL, Buchelnikov has 42 goals and 66 assists in 169 regular-season games so someone definitely to keep an eye on.
And then there's goalie Marcus Gidlof, who came as part of the package that sent Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders.
Gidlof was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, a big boy at 6-6, 203 pounds that is currently playing for Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League, who currently sports a 10-15-3 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and .895 save percentage with three shutouts.
He's definitely someone that isn't afraid to use his length to his advantage when guarding the cage:
The 20-year-old joins Love Harenstam, who won a gold medal for Sweden at the 2026 World Junior Championship, (2025, sixth round) as Swedish goalies in the Blues pipeline.
* Carbonneau reaches the Big 5-0 -- Forward Justin Carbonneau (2025, first round, No. 19 overall) has reached 50 goals.
The 19-year-old scored twice last Thursday and had an assist for Blainville-Boisebriand of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in a 6-3 win over Halifax to become the league's first 50-goal scorer:
Carbonneau now has 95 goals the past two seasons and 122 the past three for the Armada; his 77 points in 55 games this season rank first on the team.
* Two more for Jiricek -- Adam Jiricek went through a stretch of 17 games without scoring for Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League, but the defenseman scored twice last Thursday in a 5-3 win over Barrie to give him four goals in three games.
His 16th goal of the season set a Bulldogs franchise record:
He then added on with his 17th to give him 52 points in 50 games on the season:
* Matvei Korotky (2024, seventh round) keep on scoring and playing top minutes for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL and is now up to 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) in 38 games.
He scored in a 7-0 win over Barys on March 2 and added an assist in a 2-1 overtime loss to Dinamo Minsk last Thursday (8:50 mark):
* Defenseman Matthew Mayich (2023, sixth round) had an assist for Clarkson University in a 2-1 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Friday in an opening round game of the ECAC playoffs.
Mayich, who has has six goals and six assists in 31 games, and the Knights move on to face Quinnipiac University in a best-of-3 quarterfinal starting on Friday.
Defenseman Colin Ralph (2024, second round) and Michigan State (25-7-2) are coming off a two-game set against Minnesota, winning 7-1 on Thursday, then falling 4-3 in a shootout on Friday. Ralph had an assist on Friday to five him a goal and 10 assists on the season.
As for forward Tomas Mrsic (2024, fourth round) and Colorado College (13-17-6), their season came to an end following a pair of losses to Western Michigan, 5-2 on Friday and 2-1 in overtime on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NCHC, falling in the best-of-3 series 2-0.
In 36 games, Mrsic had 10 points (five goals, five assists).
* Another marker for Antoine Dorion (2024, seventh round) for the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL when the forward scored a shorthanded empty-net goal in a 4-1 win over Shawinigan on Saturday to give him 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 37 games this season; he's already surpassed his 15 points he had last season in 56 games and is just four off the 26 points he scored two seasons ago, needing 68 games to do so.
