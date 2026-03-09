St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (March 8)

* Another marker for Antoine Dorion (2024, seventh round) for the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL when the forward scored a shorthanded empty-net goal in a 4-1 win over Shawinigan on Saturday to give him 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 37 games this season; he's already surpassed his 15 points he had last season in 56 games and is just four off the 26 points he scored two seasons ago, needing 68 games to do so.