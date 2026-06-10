Steve Ott Signs Extension To Remain In Blues Organization As Springfield Coach

"First of all, I would say our buy-in," Ott said of things that stood out. "The buy-in from the players, the game experience from our young players to play meaningful, important games fast-tracked a lot of them. Playing those extra, hard, hard playoff games that we got to give ourselves that opportunity to play in those, that's where development grows the fastest. We saw that in a lot of our young players that developed that way throughout the year, they're going to take huge steps and huge games this summer to be ready to go in training camp. That valuable extra games is so important to anybody's career development and to be in that situation throughout the playoff run to maximize that team through the buy-in that we got was an excellent journey with unfinished business."