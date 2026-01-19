Sundqvist Injured For Blues In Third Period Of 5-0 Loss To Oilers

Forward needed help off ice from collision with Oilers star Connor McDavid with what was a skate cut above ankle, not the Achillies tendon however
Just as the St. Louis Blues welcomed back a player from injury in Dylan Holloway, they sustain another one when Oskar Sundqvist left Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers to what appeared to be a lower-body injury to his left leg in the third period.
Sundqvist was going to play the puck with Connor McDavid trying to race past him and as McDavid was trying to step over the sliding Sundqvist, he stepped on the Blues center's left leg above the ankle:
Sundqvist got to his knees and grabbed at his left leg, going down to his ankle area in what was a skate cut. Blues players immediately summoned for help from head athletic trainer Ray Barile, who along with Colton Parayko and Nathan Walker, helped Sundqvist off the ice.
Blues coach Jim Montgomery said postgame the cut was deep and it was above the ankle but not the Achillies tendon, which for all intents and purposes, is good.
"He got a cut just above the ankle," Montgomery told reporters postgame. "Luckily it did not touch his Achilles. Now it's going to be how long he's out. We know the cut was deep. I don't know how long that takes."
This could still be a lengthy type of injury in a never-ending cycle of Blues players going out with an injury.
Sundqvist has gone through a pair of torn ACL's in his career, so this could be another in line with a potential lengthy/serious injury to endure.
Holloway returned Sunday after missing 15 games with a high ankle sprain
