Suter Latest Blues Player Named To Olympic Roster

Switzerland announced on Wednesday that St. Louis Blues forward Pius Suter has been named to its roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Switzerland will open tournament play against France on Thursday, February 12, at 5:10 a.m. (CT).

Suter, 29, is in his first season with the Blues after signing on July 1, 2025.

This season, the center has put up 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 37 games but is currently sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

The 2026 Olympics will mark the Zurich native’s second appearance; he previously had five points (three goals, two assists) in four games at the 2018 Games in South Korea. Suter has also represented Switzerland at the 2017 and 2022 World Championships, the 2015 and 2016 U-20 World Junior Championships, and the 2013 U-18 WJC.

Suter joins Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko (Canada) and Philip Broberg (Sweden) named to represent their respective countries.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.