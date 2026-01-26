Suter Practices In Full, Return Imminent For Blues

“I’m getting there,” Suter said after practice. “Obviously it’s been a long time, annoying injury. We’ll see how we react, step by step and obviously it’s nice to get team practices in. Going to battles a little bit more and we’ll see. I’ve been skating on my own for a while. I skated in Dallas but didn’t do all the battle drills. I got the other stuff in. Today was more to see how it reacts.”