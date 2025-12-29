Suter Sidelined At Least Four Weeks With Ankle Injury

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Blues forward Pius Suter will be sidelined approximately four weeks with a right ankle injury, the team announced on Monday morning.

The center was injured in the third period of a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators after being slew-footed by Michael McCarron, departed the ice before returning to finish the game.

Suter, who has seven goals and seven assists in 37 games this season, will be reevaluated in late January.

" Just his steady influence of being in position," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said of Suter. "Penalty kill, he’s excellent at. Defensively, as a low center or wing, he’s always in the right spot. He had a high ankle sprain and defensively he went out there, it says a lot about him and his pain tolerance and he still made a great defensive play, chipped the puck out but barely could skate to the bench to get a change. We’re going to miss him."

It means that recent pickups Robby Fabbri, who signed a one-year, two-way contract, and Jonatan Berggren, picked up off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings, will continue to have prominent roles while players are on the mend.

The Blues, who have recently gotten forwards Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Jordan Kyrou (lower body) and Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist) back from injury, are without Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body) and Nick Bjugstad (upper body).

Montgomery referenced all of them after speaking following Sunday morning's practice.

