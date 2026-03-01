Thomas Set To Return For Blues In Minnesota

Forward has missed 13 games following a right leg procedure, personal reasons; Fabbri designated non-roster, meaning he will head to waivers
The St. Louis Blues have activated Robert Thomas off injured reserve and the forward is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.
Thomas has missed the past 13 games, including the last two due to personal reasons, after having a right leg procedure; he last played Jan. 10 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
To make room for Thomas, the Blues have designated Robby Fabbri as a non-roster player, meaning he will likely be put on waivers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. (CT).
Fabbri has a two-way contract, signed on Dec. 10, for $775,000 NHL/$300,000 AHL.
Thomas, 26, has played in 42 games this season and has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists).
Blues coach Jim Montgomery said earlier in the week that ideally, Thomas would have gotten in a couple more practices before playing games but had to step away from the team on Wednesday to deal with a personal matter. He had started skating fully with the team on Feb. 21.
