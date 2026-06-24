What Recently Acquired Connor McMichael Will Bring To The St. Louis Blues

What will the recently acquired 25-year-old center/winger Connor McMichael bring to the St. Louis Blues?
The St. Louis Blues, after a long time under consideration, have parted ways with Jordan Kyrou, sending him to the Washington Capitals for a package of two players and a pick.
The Blues received 25-year-old Connor McMichael, prospect Milton Gastrin, and the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft.
That’s a very positive haul for the Blues, who add another skilled forward prospect in Gastrin, a fourth first-round pick in this year’s draft, and McMichael, an established NHL center with recent success in the league.
McMichael and Kyrou each finished the 2025-26 season with 46 points, although both players clearly had down years.
The year prior, McMichael scored 26 goals and 57 points in 82 games as the Capitals finished in first place in the Eastern Conference.
While McMichael’s history of success isn’t as strong as Kyrou’s, McMichael brings versatility to play center or wing.
Stylistically, McMichael and Kyrou have similarities. McMichael is a speedy winger, ranking in the 77th percentile in max skating speed, while ranking in the 69th percentile of players recording 20-22 miles per hour bursts, according to NHL EDGE.
McMichael is also a dual-threat offensive player, possessing a strong shot and goalscoring instincts while also maintaining a playmaker’s mindset. The former 25th overall pick of the 2019 NHL draft i a capable puck handler, willing to skate with the puck in transition.
But that’s not the only way McMichael is effective. He is a smart player, which makes him an offensive threat without the puck. McMichael is efficient at timing his entrances to high-danger areas.
His defensive game isn’t as polished as Kyrou’s has become, but there is still plenty of time for him to improve in that aspect of the game.
McMichael is an RFA who was earning $2.1 million on his last contract. His qualifying offer is also $2.1 million, but the expectation is that McMichael is looking for a deserved pay raise.
Where McMichael fits in the lineup will be an interesting aspect to watch. Robert Thomas is the first-line center, and Dalibor Dvorsky will skate on either the second or third line. Could McMichael play up the middle for the Blues, or will he be shifted to the wing?
The Blues have an abundance of left-handed wingers: Dylan Holloway, Jake Neighbours, Pavel Buchnevich, and Otto Stenberg. On the right side, they have Jimmy Snuggerud and possibly Justin Carbonneau, if the Blues believe he is ready to play in the NHL next season.
McMichael is a skilled, adaptable forward, who should be able to play anywhere in the Blues lineup.
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