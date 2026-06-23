With Three First-Round Picks, What Will Blues Do?

In last go-round as GM, Doug Armstrong said picking at Nos. 11, 15, 29 could see team focus on organizational depth rather than "best player available," perhaps move up if possible, make deals for young players; all bets seem to be on table
ST. LOUIS -- In what will be his last final time at the helm as general manager of the St. Louis Blues guiding the NHL Draft, Doug Armstrong will for the second time in four years have three first-round picks barring trade.
And true to form, in years past, Armstrong has always maintained the mantra that the Blues, who currently have pick Nos. 11, 15 and 29, the ladder two acquired from the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders, respectively, pick the best player available on their board when their selection arrives.
They even did such when they had the 10th, 25th and 29th picks in Nashville in 2023. But will that be the case this time? This time, the Blues, who have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs in three of the past four seasons, should they make their selections, may be looking at organizational depth.
Should they pick more what they need rather than what they may deem the best player should that player on their board be available?
"I don't want to say what we won't do because then we'll end up doing it," Armstrong said Monday. "But I think we want to get some variety in our picks if possible. We've drafted heavily defensively lately and our organizational depth chart could use players in a couple different slots. We don't want to ask the scouts to jump out of a block to get a position, but we do want to talk about taking a position within a block, if that makes sense.
"So if we have five players in one block that we see somewhat similar, we might say, 'Hey, we're lacking in this area, can we move him up? Tell me the difference between moving up and if this guy's at the top and this guy's at the bottom of the block, is the positional difference great enough?' And that's things that the group will discuss over the next four days. It's a fun four days because our job is to go through every scenario that we can think of and then we get to the draft and then the first phone call is something we never thought of. That's what we like to call in our group, the crazy Ivan's. We've got to be ready for the crazy Ivan's."
The Blues selected Carbonneau, a forward, at No. 19 a year ago; defenseman Adam Jiricek was the 16th pick in 2024. They have focused on the defense position in the later rounds more so in the past couple seasons, so the forward slot, center or wing (preferably a big, powerful one) sounds like the preferred choice at No. 11.
But in a draft where there doesn't seem to be a clear-cut choice past probably Gavin McKenna going to the Toronto Maple Leafs first overall, imagine the scrambling when it gets into the teens when the Blues may make their pick?
"It's probably a couple players wider, but we see a distinction, and then we see probably not a lot greater than other years but more the just the number of players in that group of eight, nine, 10," Armstrong said. "... I think it's exciting, especially when you have the number of first-round picks that we have. Our amateur scouts have put a lot of work in since the trade deadline making sure we're prepared to select that 11, 15 and 29 to move up a few slots, to move into the late teens, early 20s. There's a lot of different options that we have and obviously the landscape has changed in the NHL regarding player movement, so our pro scouts are excited over that part. Everybody's excited for this week to see how it unfolds."
If the Blues don't pick in their positions, what would it take to move up? The Ottawa Senators, who acquired the ninth pick on Sunday from the Florida Panthers in the Brady Tkachuk trade, sound like they're open for business should the Blues want to move up a couple spots. Do the Blues trade picks for young players? All options are on the table.
"That's the one constant. That hasn't changed in our game," Armstrong said. "You let people know what you're considering to do and then that's probably a Thursday-Friday thing more than it is a today thing for the teams looking to move and for the teams looking to move up. There's very rarely much movement in that area. I think going from 11 to two, three or four would be seismic, and I haven't seen a seismic move like that in a long time. But maybe moving up two or three slots with our available picks is something. Then you have to weigh that with what you're giving up to move up. I haven't seen a lot of difference from this year. I'm not saying there won't be a difference, but that usually comes Thursday night and early into Friday morning as people have to make real decisions."
When Armstrong said "seismic," it likely means the Blues aren't in a position to pay the price of what it would likely cost to get into the top five. Their best bet is somewhere getting to perhaps No. 8 (Winnipeg Jets), maybe No. 7 (Seattle Kraken) but that's about as high as it sounds without giving up a boatload.
"Maybe Toronto, maybe San Jose this year. There's been teams, Dallas went to four ... usually go through a lot of pain to get that pick," Armstrong said. "So when you're lucky enough to win a lottery, you haven't gone through (just) six months of pain to earn a top three or four pick. I think there's always a difference in ... there's a line usually at every draft and that line is usually at three or four. Sometimes it's at one when it's a [Connor] McDavid. Sometimes it's a two or three. This draft seems to have more volatility to it where you've seen at least, I've seen at least four players go one, but I've seen nine players probably in the top five. That has more variety to it than I've seen in the past. So there could be a little more movement this year because of that variety. We have nine on our list and someone has three and then you make that move. You work in your blocks, I guess."
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