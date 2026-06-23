With Three First-Round Picks, What Will Blues Do?

"Maybe Toronto, maybe San Jose this year. There's been teams, Dallas went to four ... usually go through a lot of pain to get that pick," Armstrong said. "So when you're lucky enough to win a lottery, you haven't gone through (just) six months of pain to earn a top three or four pick. I think there's always a difference in ... there's a line usually at every draft and that line is usually at three or four. Sometimes it's at one when it's a [Connor] McDavid. Sometimes it's a two or three. This draft seems to have more volatility to it where you've seen at least, I've seen at least four players go one, but I've seen nine players probably in the top five. That has more variety to it than I've seen in the past. So there could be a little more movement this year because of that variety. We have nine on our list and someone has three and then you make that move. You work in your blocks, I guess."