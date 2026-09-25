Adam Jiricek's Performance Thursday Made This Defenseman Decision For St. Louis Blues That Much More Difficult

Depending on the severity of Tucker’s injury, Jiricek could be here just to soak up the NHL player life and get acclimated and go to Springfield if Tucker’s injury is short-lived. Otherwise, it’s probably best to have Rosen here as the insurance policy as the extra D. And Jiricek is waivers-exempt, meaning the Blues can send him to the AHL without waivers. It's the part of the business that stinks, but it's reality.