Adam Jiricek's Performance Thursday Made This Defenseman Decision For St. Louis Blues That Much More Difficult

2024 first-round pick was exceptional in 1-0 win over Chicago Blackhawks
ST. LOUIS -- Sure, it’s the preseason. Sure, these games don’t count.
But they actually do. They count to those trying to win a job.
And if Adam Jiricek doesn’t win a job right out of training camp, it’s not because the first-round pick (No. 16) in the 2024 NHL Draft isn’t good enough or isn’t ready. It’s more because it’s a numbers game, and it’s because the St. Louis Blues can afford to allow the talented Czechia-born right-hander to simmer in the American Hockey League and build minutes – huge minutes.
But boy oh boy, did the 20-year-old really step to the plate and show Blues management and coaching staff that he’s putting his best foot forward to make the decision on a seventh defenseman as arduous as possible.
Tyler Tucker was all but locked in as the seventh D-man, but his recent right knee injury, a knee tweak that coach Jim Montgomery called, opened the door for Jiricek and Calle Rosen, who scored the lone goal in a 1-0 preseason win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Thursday.
Jiricek, who has battled injuries in his young career but was able to have a healthy season last year and play a ton, has played in preseason games before. Last year, to be exact. But Thursday’s performance was his best yet.
“I would say I’m a step ahead,” Jiricek said. “I have like a whole year, almost like 100 games (playing) last year. If you play 100 games, you just (are) building your confidence. I’m like more experienced, I’m older, I’m heavier and just everything together comes. I feel like I’m a couple steps ahead than I was last year.”
On Thursday, he played 17:04 and was a plus-1 with four shots on goal (six total), which was second on the team behind Aleksanteri Kaskimaki’s six; he finished with two takeaways, including one that sprung Oskar Sundqvist and Kaskimaki for a 2-on-1 that Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom made a terrific save on Kaskimaki, and Jiricek had zero giveaways.
“I felt good all over,” Jiricek said. “It’s great to play here. We have great players. When the great players are also like good teammates, it feels good and I feel good out there. Trying to do my best to play my best hockey and I think it’s going good. I feel pretty good out there.”
Jiricek played with Rosen, and it was evident how he demanded the puck, craved the puck and made things happen with the puck when he got it; whether it be moving it up ice, putting shots on goal, running the second power play unit or making a pass setting someone else up for a quality opportunity.
“His ability make plays with time, without time, just his brain offensively,” Montgomery described Jiricek’s game. “Thinks at a high level. His deception. The move he made at the blue line to walk in, let that wrist shot go. Just an exciting, young player.
“He has a zest for the game. He loves the game. He looks at the game like it's almost like he's an artist and the ice is his canvas. It's fun to watch.”
Is it fun enough to watch from the start of the season? The NHL deadline for 23-man rosters is Monday 4 p.m. (CT) and Jiricek could be – and the way he’s playing, should be – on it for the Blues. But is it wise to do so? Only if he’s playing.
Depending on the severity of Tucker’s injury, Jiricek could be here just to soak up the NHL player life and get acclimated and go to Springfield if Tucker’s injury is short-lived. Otherwise, it’s probably best to have Rosen here as the insurance policy as the extra D. And Jiricek is waivers-exempt, meaning the Blues can send him to the AHL without waivers. It's the part of the business that stinks, but it's reality.
But it’s been up to Jiricek to make this decision as difficult as possible. Thursday’s performance all but certainly made sure that decision would be a difficult one.
The Blues traded for Brandon Carlo as an insurance policy in case Jiricek wasn't ready. Not only does he look ready, but they have depth with a solid addition in Carlo.
“It’s my dream,” Jiricek said. “I’m doing everything I can do to do that as soon as possible. It’s just to play my best hockey and the decision is not on me anymore. I’m doing everything I can. It’s all I can manage. That’s all I can do.”
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