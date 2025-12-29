Another St. Louisan To Play Meaningful Game In Hometown For Sabres, Josh Dunne Joins Prestigious List

ST. LOUIS – There’s a long list of names, names of St. Louisans that have lived the dream of playing in the NHL and have had the opportunity of coming back home to play at Enterprise Center.

OK, O’Fallon native Josh Dunne has played in this building. So has his older sister Jincy (Dunne) Roese. Josh Dunne has done so, twice, for the Columbus Blue Jackets but in preseason games.

On Monday, this was for real. This was the regular season. It was for the Buffalo Sabres, who came in as the hottest team in hockey winners of eight straight, against the St. Louis Blues.

And in preparation for the game, Dunne, 27, not only was trying to focus on a game but pay attention to the ticket count he had to account for.

“I’ll have quite a few people here,” Dunne said with a grin, not knowing the exact count after Monday’s morning skate. “There will be quite a few people here. A lot of friends and family. It’s an awesome moment.”

As it should be.

From his days of starting with the St. Louis Junior Blues, then the AAA Blues and onto Green Bay of the United States Hockey League, Clarkson University, trying to earn his keep as an undrafted free agent signing with the Blue Jackets and playing in Cleveland of the American Hockey League to finally landing with the Sabres organization and playing 24 games this season, by far his career high, Dunne gets to lace ‘em up for real in his hometown.

Just like in most recent years, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk have done. Just like Joseph Woll has done. Just like Luke Kunin has done. Just like Clayton Keller has done. Just like Trent Frederic has done. Just like Adam Lowry has done. Just like Scott Mayfield has done. Just like Patrick Maroon has done. Just like Logan Brown has done. The list goes on and on.

Now, it’s Josh Dunne’s moment.

“It’s incredible,” Dunne said. ‘I don’t even have the words for it. It’s such a full circle moment growing up, going to these games. I’m just thankful for this opportunity. I wouldn’t be here without my family and my coaching staff. I’m just really excited to be here.

“It feels so weird. I remember being a kid coming to these games sitting here. Just always being on that side of it, so it’s super weird for me to be on the other side of it. It doesn’t feel real to be honest. But I’ve just enjoyed it and it was great to see my family yesterday. I’m so excited to play.

“It’s so exciting to be a part of that group. So many of my good friends now have done it. It’s such a tight-knit community. They’ve supported me throughout my career and I’ve supported them. It’s awesome to see and it’s great for St. Louis hockey. A lot of it’s just the alumni giving back and the Blues really investing in the youth programs. The number’s spiking and booming.

Dunne credits former Blues Keith Tkachuk and Jebb Brown for his hockey upbringing. They instilled the hockey culture in that group that came through their time from 2010-14. Learning from guys that have been there, done that, gave a lasting impression.

“I’m so fortunate,” Dunne said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the community. It’s such a tight-knit community that supports each other. I was so lucky to have coaches like Jeff Brown, Keith Tkachuk. A lot of the NHL alumni have given back to the Blues program. I was just so fortunate. A lot of my best friends and my buddies have come from playing together. For me, it’s a very exciting moment. I can’t wait to get going.

“They were so good at teaching us hockey and the journey of it. I think learning from the guys that have played, everyone has a different development path. You just have to keep working, keep growing and keep learning. That’s the thing that ‘Brownie’ and Tkachuk helped me with so much is they were such good hockey minds, But I kept learning every day, and I realized you have to keep learning to get to higher and higher levels because the game gets harder and harder. For me, they really instilled that mindset that you have to keep growing and keep trying things, taking chances and trying to pick things up. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for those guys, the knowledge they had. I think the other part that helped us was they were so intense on us at a young age. They really helped us really push ourselves and we learned how to work hard at a young age. We were able to take that with us for the rest of our careers.”

Now Dunne plays on Buffalo’s nasty fourth line, the line that has to bring grit and energy for those top lines expected to produce. Dunne has a goal and three assists this season, and on Monday, lines up between Jordan Greenway and Beck Malenstyn.

“He’s played hard,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said of Dunne. “That line has had good chemistry. He’s been able to hang onto pucks down low, get around to the front of the net, his physicality. He’s been there as a teammate when it comes to jumping in and helping teammates out. His all-around play has been really good.

“I would anticipate (Dunne will be amped up). Any chance you get to play in your hometown, it’s a special moment. I’m happy he’s getting this opportunity.”

Dunne’s nasty edge could easily be credited to growing up with tough sisters like Jincy, who plays in the PWHL for New York and who previously played at Ohio State; Joy, also a Buckeye hockey player and USA member. Older sister Jessica also played at Ohio State. There are also younger siblings Josey and James.

“They’re mean. They’re tough,” Dunne said of his sisters. “They don’t mess around. I am very thankful for them too. I actually played with Jincy for a while in the Blues program. It’s awesome. It’s great that we all play because we all kind of understand it. We all helped each other out throughout our journeys. I’ve been able to lean on them a lot in my career and it’s so exciting to see where they are now. I love every minute of it.”

Now Josh loves every minute for the Sabres, who have clawed their way back into the Eastern Conference picture.

“Honestly, I know it’s a cliché, but I think the coaching staff and the players have helped me a lot,” Dunne said. “They’ve allowed me just to be myself and play my game. For me, I’m just fortunate to be here every day and just try to continue to learn and see where I can help the team and whatever the day calls for me, I’m going to bring. I just try to take it a day at a time and continue to learn from amazing players here and coaches that are awesome. I’m just so grateful.”

