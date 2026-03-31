Blues Couldn't Have Scripted Theo Lindstein's Start To NHL Career Any Better; Future Looks Very Good

"Just trying to do that as much as possible," Parayko said. "Obviously I know what it's like to come into this league. It's a tough league. Just try and remember things I would think about, what I would think makes you a good player and makes sure that he sticks with w hat he does great and makes him a great player. If there's anything he sees, or anything of that, don't hesitate ... I know I've been in the league for 11 years, but guys are always seeing something different. Just try to build together. Not too big, not too small. Just mainly trying to make him feel comfortable and allow him to play his game and we can just start reading and build off each other.