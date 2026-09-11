Blues' Dalibor Dvorsky Is Footspeed Away From Becoming A High-End Two-Way Center
Julian GaudioUpdated Sep 11, 2026, 19:06featured
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There is plenty to like in St. Louis Blues' Dalibor Dvorsky's game, but there is one glaring weakness: his foot speed. Improvements could turn the 21-year-old from a solid NHLer into a star two-way center.
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