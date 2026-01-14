Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud Gets Back On Track With Power Play Snipe; Dalibor Dvorsky Adds Another Even-Strength Tally

St. Louis Blues winger Jimmy Snuggerud and center Dalibor Dvorsky might not be in the Calder Trophy race as some people predicted, but that doesn’t mean their rookie seasons haven’t been successful up to this date.
The 21-year-old Snuggerud sustained a left wrist injury that required surgery and missed 12 games because of it. The initial timeline given to him was longer than the time he was out, and since his return, he’s notched two goals and four points in nine games.
The Blues defeated the Carolina Hurricanes last night 3-0, highlighted by a three-goal second period. The Blues scored a short-handed goal, an even-strength goal, and a power play goal, with two of the goals coming from rookies Dvorsky and Snuggerud.
Dvorsky and Snuggerud’s goals highlighted their strengths: their shots. Dvorsky didn’t necessarily rip one past the goaltender from range. Still, he got himself open in tight on a transition opportunity and was able to get the puck up over the goaltender quickly enough to notch his seventh goal of the season.
The 20-year-old has found his home now in the NHL, and he doesn’t look like he’s going back to the AHL anytime soon. He’s assumed a centerman’s role on the Blues and is only getting better.
“I thought it was excellent,” coach Jim Montgomery said of Dvorsky’s line. “Dalibor Dvorsky’s had some really good games, that might have been his best 200-foot game. He was really good in the D-zone, he was moving his legs, he was winning a lot of 1-on-1 battles and it started in that goal. They win that battle, 72 to 72 to 54 low and then we move the puck up and great execution. What a great pass by Jordan Kyrou on the entry to find 75 and then down to 63 and a real poised play that we’re used to seeing Jake Neighbours make in and around the net and a good finish.”
Snuggerud’s tally, which was also his seventh of the season, displayed his shot to a tee. On the power play, the Blues forced a turnover and went down the ice with numbers. Jordan Kyrou dropped the puck back to Snuggerud, who took one stick handle before firing the puck into the top corner from just inside the right faceoff circle.
When the Blues selected Snuggerud 23rd overall in the 2022 NHL draft, goals like the one he scored last night were what the Blues envisioned on a nightly basis. Snuggerud doesn’t need much time or space to show off his shot.
He can beat goaltenders with a one-timer or a catch-and-release. The youngster is averaging over two shots per game this season, but is converting just 9.7 percent of his attempts. The shooting percentage should increase, and the goals will come more easily, sooner rather than later.
It’s almost the opposite of Dvorsky. The Blues coaching staff wants Dvorsky to shoot the puck more, as he’s fired just 48 shots in 37 games. While the other aspects of his game look strong, allowing himself to be a true shot threat at 5-on-5, rather than just the power play, could take his game to the next level.
In all, Snuggerud is on pace for 14 goals and 30 points in 70 games, while Dvorsky is on pace for 14 goals and 20 points in 72 games. They might not be Calder Trophy-winning numbers, but they are solid starts to what the Blues hope are long careers in St. Louis.
