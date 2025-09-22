Blues' Previous Five First Round Picks Skate In Pre-Season; Each Showcases Why They Are A Part Of The Future

The St. Louis Blues may have dropped their first two pre-season games this past weekend, but pre-season games aren't played for wins and losses, but to gear up for the regular season and provide younger players with the opportunity to showcase themselves.

The Blues did just that this weekend, dressing Justin Carbonneau (2025, 19th overall) in both games and playing Dalibor Dvorsky (2023, 10th overall), Theo Lindstein (2023, 29th overall), Otto Stenberg (2023, 25th overall) and Adam Jiricek (2024, 16th overall) in one game.

Carbonneau had the greatest effect on the games, notching a goal in the pre-season opener against the Dallas Stars and adding a primary assist on Nikita Alexandrov's goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 18-year-old has two options: return to the QMJHL or fight for a roster spot.

So far through two games, Carbonneau has shown flashes of his offensive skill and has demonstrated his physical edge.

“You know what I love about the kid is he loves to play hockey,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said of Carbonneau following the 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars. “He loves to be on the ice, and you know he loves to score goals. He’s trying always to figure out where he can go to get the puck to score. Then you know there’s areas of his game, naturally, that he’s got to get better. He loves to go to the open ice, which is outside the dots. He’s got to get inside the dots. He’s got to become a more classic goal scorer we’ve seen here in the Brett Hulls, the Brendan Shanahans, Tkachuks. Those people score goals inside the dots.”

Dvorsky, who has accumulated NHL regular-season experience, didn't necessarily stand out like some had hoped, but he still played a solid two-way game while attempting to create offense. He finished his lone game with a block and one hit, recording 18:56 of ice time.

Lindstein also played against the Stars, recording 19:15 of ice time, finishing with a minus-1 rating and a shot on goal. With that being said, the 20-year-old didn't look out of place and made heads-up passes and used his feet to defend the rush. Lindstein will more than likely be sent to the Springfield Thunderbirds following training camp, and he will be a competitor to make the team come this time next year.

Stenberg and Jiricek each played in the second pre-season contest, standing out for several positive reasons.

Stenberg has no fear of asserting himself in games. He plays with pace, always looking to win the puck back and turn it into offense. The 20-year-old logged 16:05 of ice time, recording two shots on goal, one hit, one block and two penalty minutes. While he didn't put up any points, there was a lot to like and build on from Stenberg's pre-season debut.

Jiricek may have slipped up on the opening goal, but he settled into the game nicely following the blip. He finished the game with 23:04 of ice time, showing he isn't afraid to shoot the puck, notching two shots on goal and a block. Jiricek is active with his stick on both sides of the puck, and as he continues to add muscle to his frame, he'll only be more of a threat.

The Blues return to action on Saturday, Sept. 7, against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Enterprise Center.

