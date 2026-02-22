Brayden Schenn on Jordan Binnington: 'He has the most pressure on him by a mile of any guy in that tournament.'

"Paul Kariya is a close and dear friend, and I remember calling him after they won the 2002 Olympics," Blues coach Jim Montgomery recalled on Saturday. 'Here’s a guy that dealt with pressure mentally that taught me a lot from the time he was 18. Like, ‘I stay in the moment, I focus on what I do well.’ A lot of stuff I’ve learned, you learn from different people, right? But he told me he has never felt pressure like he did in the 2002 Olympics because you feel the whole pressure of Canada on your whole back. The Americans have to provide that for themselves because it’s coming from 10 states. Maybe the sport has grown to 22, that’s great for the sport, but it’s not the same. People in Canada are nervous about the game right now about the game tomorrow. They can’t wait for it, and there might not be a whole lot of people sober about it tonight waiting for it, but still, they’re going to be up and they can’t wait for that puck to drop."