Broberg, Suter Back From Olympics, Turn Attentions To Finishing Strong For Blues

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Stepping back onto the practice rink ice on Tuesday brought back some form of normalcy for Philip Broberg and Pius Suter.
Two of the five St. Louis Blues Olympians were back in the swing for preparations of the final stretch run to the 2025-26 season, which means 25 games left for the Blues (20-28-9), who are 14 points out of a wild card spot in the Western Conference.
Broberg represented Sweden for the first time at the Olympics, Suter was in his second Olympics representing Switzerland. Each offered prospective of what they accomplished and what they’re looking ahead to.
Sweden and Switzerland each bowed out in the quarterfinals, Sweden falling to gold medal-winning USA 2-1 in overtime, and Switzerland falling to Finland, 3-2 in OT.
“It was good, played really well,” Suter said. “Disappointing ending (led 2-0 late in the third period), but overall until then, it was good. Obviously that one’s going to sting for a while. We had a chance, blew it there. But just keep playing, doing the right things again and maybe next time we’ll do better.”
Sweden tied it late against the Americans on a Mika Zibanejad goal with a sixth attacker goal before Quinn Hughes won it to end Sweden’s pursuit.
“It was fun. It was a great experience, a lot of good times,” said Broberg, who predominantly played with Pittsburgh Penguins’ Erik Karlsson on the blue line. “Obviously we didn’t have the tournament that we wanted, but a good experience I’d like to bring here.
“I grew up watching [Karlsson]. He’s an incredible player, loves to play with the puck and he’s incredible doing that as well. It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot from him as well. I think playing with that player helps my game as well.”
Suter scored twice for the Swiss, including one against Canada in the prelims, and Broberg continued to gain confidence – and minutes – as the tournament waded on.
“I grew,” said Broberg, who roomed with New Jersey Devils’ Jesper Bratt. “Obviously in the beginning, you try to get into rhythm. The more you play, the more you get into a rhythm sure.”
Suter, who experienced Italy with his parents, brother, wife and friends, added, “I think as a whole team, we did the right things. When those games were close in the other ones, we showed what we always felt like we can do. Obviously a disappointing ending.
“A couple dinners, lunches. The whole village was awesome, nice experience and being around other athletes a little bit.”
Each got to experience life in the Olympic village, although there wasn’t too much time to take in any other of the sporting events.
“I think a few guys went to short track,” Suter said. “You can get tickets as an athlete, but obviously with that many hockey guys, there was a high demand on that. Just enjoyed some down time with family. I didn’t get to see any other sports. Obviously there’s TV’s in lounge areas, and you can watch all the Swiss athletes compete in our lounge or in the main area of everybody where where they were watching. We got to see most of them on TV.”
“Living in the village, meet all the athletes, being around that team,’ said Broberg, whose son and fiance were with him. “I think I grew up watching a lot of the players and to play with them was a lot of fun. I think you can learn a lot from them.”
Now it’s time to shift back to life in the NHL, where they will be joined in relatively short fashion by Dalibor Dvorsky (Slovakia) and Canada’s silver medalists Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko.
The focus now turns to beginning the process of turning this ship around, whether the seeds get planted immediately or for into the immediate future.
“A hundred percent you want to take that confidence, swagger I guess, to come with you,” Suter said. “Just kind of keep it going and have a good feeling coming into these games and keep going with that for sure. That would be ideal.”
Broberg added, “I’d like to continue building my game and to become a better player. Hopefully taking a bit from what I learned there and bring it here.”
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.