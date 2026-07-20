Colin Ralph's Expedited Trip To Springfield Helps Defenseman Get Leg Up On Pro Career

"I was confident I was going to be able to come in there, have a big impact for their team. Obviously there was a lot in it for me too. Getting to work with those coaches, getting to work with (Spartans director of athletic performance) Will Morelock was unbelievable, having those resources at your disposal, there's almost nothing like it. Even at the NHL (level), it really doesn't get any better than some of these programs in college have it now. From a college experience, it was awesome. It's like a college out of a movie. You see all the articles and stuff, it's a top 10 college town in the country. It was getting to go to the football games, the basketball games, that was super fun."