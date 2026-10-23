Dalibor Dvorsky's Ice Time Down Early In The Season; 2023 First-Round Pick Looking to Earn Time Back: "... Doing The Stuff Offensively"

“The power play's always an opportunity, but it's an opportunity that's earned,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “We have players that we feel as a staff that have earned it more. It's just one good game away from going back on it. That being said, we think Dvorsky's made tremendous strides defensively. It's offensively where we want to see him make more strides. We want him to want the puck in the middle, to drive the puck through the middle of the ice. We want him to be part of forechecks more often, more consistently. Besides the skill stuff that we’ve seen, we need to see the skill stuff more often, the willingness to hang onto pucks is a real good sign that a young player is becoming confident and he’s not displaying that right now, but it’s early in the year. He started off the year really well, too, two goals in two games. This league is hard; it’s the best league in the world. Everybody goes through this where they have, as we saw with our top line, they’re going through it. It looks like they’re coming out of it, but they still went through it.