Did Oskar Sundqvist Play Final Game In St. Louis On Tuesday? With Uncertain Future, Stanley Cup Champion Took It All In During 7-5 Home Finale Win

“It was awesome. It was a great feeling,” Sundqvist said. "It’s been a lot of fun years here and a lot of not-so-fun years. I think this is a great group. Obviously we did not meet the expectations that we had for ourselves. That’s something we need to look over and start on time next year. I think from time to time we’ve been playing really good and then kind of lost it. That’s not good enough in this league. We need to be a more consistent team for next year.”