Former Blues First Round Pick Is Stepping Up For The Canadiens In The NHL Playoffs
Former St. Louis Blues first round pick Zachary Bolduc is having a strong post-season for the Montreal Canadiens as they look to take a 3-1 series advantage over the Buffalo Sabres tonight.
After defeating a Stanley Cup favorite in the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens have now taken a 2-1 series lead over the Buffalo Sabres, and former St. Louis Blues first-round pick Zachary Bolduc has done his fair share of heavy lifting to do so.
Bolduc’s first season in Montreal was a bit of a letdown. Coming off a 19-goal, 36-point rookie season with the Blues, St. Louis decided to trade the 23-year-old to the Habs in exchange for right-handed defenseman Logan Mailloux.
Bolduc started the season on fire, finding minutes on the top line and top power play unit, but he then hit a cold streak that extended for far too long.
He finished the regular season with just 12 goals and 30 points in 78 games, averaging 13:38 of ice time. But the playoffs have changed things for the former 17th overall pick of the 2021 NHL draft.
In 10 games, Bolduc has notched two goals and six points despite his minutes shrinking to 11:30. He’s also fired 12 shots on goal, thrown 24 hits, and is a plus-6 in 10 post-season games. The Habs have outscored their opponents 8-2 at 5-on-5 with Bolduc on the ice, and he’s finding ways to be impactful, while also producing as a third liner.
On Sunday, with the Canadiens leading 2-1 in the second period, Bolduc came through with a crucial goal, which proved to be the game-winning goal as the Canadiens defeated the Sabres 6-2 to take a 2-1 series lead. Later in the game, Bolduc was assessed a 10-minute misconduct after receiving a double minor for roughing in the first period and a minor for roughing in the second.
There’s been plenty of debate about the Bolduc and Mailloux swap, but as of now, it appears both sides are pleased with the results. Bolduc’s production comes in waves, but he’s carving out a third-line role.
As for Mailloux, he stepped up late in the season, looking far more comfortable at the NHL level. He could be in store for a true breakout season in 2026-27.
The Canadiens are back in action tonight as they host the Sabres for a critical Game 4.
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