'I Tried To Take My Game To The Next Level; I Think I Did A Pretty Good Job.' -- Dalibor Dvorsky Put Work In This Summer To Elevate Game For Blues

“I think every hockey player goes through it when they transition to pro, especially to the NHL,” Neighbours said. “It’s a learning curve. I’m still learning in my fourth or fifth year, whatever it is. I think just with every year comes more comfortability. You can see that in him. He’s more confident this year. Like he said, he’s more calm with the puck, he seems to have a little more poise with it. You definitely see some improvements for sure. I think that’s normal for any young player coming into the league. Your first year is about learning, getting your wits about you. When you come into your second year, you come to expect a little more of yourself.