If Robert Thomas Was Available For Trade Before, He Shouldn't Have Been, Nor Should Be Moving Forward

“He played like this at the second half like that last year. I think our goal is to play like that … and he’s a helluva player,” Armstrong said. “I’m not bashing Robert Thomas. He’s a helluva player. When he puts that first and second half combined like the second half, first- or second-team All-Star at the end of the year. That’s the type of talent that he has. You look what that line did, so it’s not something that we didn’t see last year this year. He had injuries this year that he fought through, that he played through that he’s rectified. He was like our whole team at the start of the year. I don’t know why. I don’t know why we were like that. I have my feelings why we were like that. We’ve talked about them before, but again, I think he’s going to come back ready to go and I view Robert Thomas as an elite player in this game. I’ve talked to him about, like I think he’s an All-Star already, I think he’s going to represent Canada or his play is good enough to represent Canada. We have World Cups coming up, we have Olympics coming up, but his day job is here and I think he’s a No. 1 center in the NHL and there’s not 32 No. 1 centers in the NHL, I guarantee you that. But I think he is a No. 1 center.”