Ivar Stenberg On Older Brother Otto Stenberg: 'I think he’s ready this year. ... he’s my brother and I think he’s really good.'

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 17, 2026 10:06 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 10:06 PM
Younger Stenberg thinks older brother deserves to be in NHL, will get back here with continued work ethic; Ivar disappointed not to get to face Otto in first potential brother matchup
ST. LOUIS – Once Ivar Stenberg fulfilled his dream – like older brother and St. Louis Blues propect Otto Stenberg – of being drafted into the NHL, the brothers immediately went to the calendar to see when the first meeting would happen.
Oct. 8 was the first date. It was the Blues’ home opener and the second road game for the San Jose Sharks.
But alas, it didn’t materialize, and the Stenberg reunion is still on hold.
For how long? That will be up to when the Blues get their Stenberg back to the NHL.
Ivar, the younger 19-year-old brother and No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, is locked into the Sharks’ roster. He assisted on San Jose’s winning goal in overtime against the Blues.
But he’s also very biased, and why shouldn’t he be, considering what his 21-year-old brother has meant to him, especially that day when Ivar donned the Sharks logo for the first time.
“It means very much for me,” Ivar said when the Sharks were in St. Louis. “He’s a really good guy and a really good person I talk to every day.
“We’re texting every day. Sometimes talking but most of the time texting just asking each other stuff.”
Ivar and Otto Stenberg, a first-round pick (No. 23) in the 2023 draft, have played on programs in their hometown of Sweden, including Stenungsund HF U16 and Frolunda HC U16 and U18’s. It’s the culmination of where Ivar said Otto fueled his push to reach the highest level.
“Yes, he’s older and I’m younger and smaller. We always play together and we’ve play against each other,” Ivar said. “We were doing everything together. We haven’t done that together in a while but … he’s meant everything. It’s crazy. I don’t think I would be here without him and my family, but especially seeing him and how hard he works every day and how much work he puts in every week is good to see when you’re young.”
San Jose Sharks left wing Ivar Stenberg (right) controls the puck against Adam Jiricek (36) and the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center on Oct. 8. (Jeff Curry-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
And the best message Ivar received?
“Just play your game but also have fun,” he said. “Don’t think too much. Work hard. You’ve got to work hard. … He’s always taken good care of me. I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Ivar said he knows there will come a day when the brothers will oppose each other but there was some disappointment it didn’t happen when he came to town.
“It will be fun. He deserves to be up and I think with all the training he put in this summer, I think he’s ready,” Ivar said. “I think he deserves that.
“… I think he’s ready this year. I don’t know how they’re thinking (but) he’s my brother and I think he’s really good.”
Otto has a goal and three assists in five games with Springfield of the American Hockey League this summer after playing 32 games with the Blues last season (10 points; three goals, seven assists).
The Blues don’t face the Sharks again until March 11 in St. Louis. Who knows what the two respective rosters will look like by then, but if Otto is up with the Blues by then, the brothers will know the date, and they’ll know and understand the meaning.
“That’s going to be special for sure,” Ivar said. ‘Kind of crazy. I’m looking forward to it.”
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