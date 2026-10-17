Ivar Stenberg On Older Brother Otto Stenberg: 'I think he’s ready this year. ... he’s my brother and I think he’s really good.'

“Yes, he’s older and I’m younger and smaller. We always play together and we’ve play against each other,” Ivar said. “We were doing everything together. We haven’t done that together in a while but … he’s meant everything. It’s crazy. I don’t think I would be here without him and my family, but especially seeing him and how hard he works every day and how much work he puts in every week is good to see when you’re young.”