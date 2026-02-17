Jack Finley: 'I’m Very, Very Happy That St. Louis Took A Chance On Me.'

Finley, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Lightning who had two goals and one assist in 22 games in his first full season this year, was looking to perhaps head to Syracuse of the American Hockey League to get in some games during the Olympic break. That’s what the organization was thinking too. But he got the call from each general manager, Doug Armstrong of the Blues and Julien BriseBois of the Lightning, who were together when the call was made.