Jordan Binnington Keeping Open Mind Regarding Future

"I wouldn’t say it went as planned," Binnington said. "There were some highlights throughout the year of some good games. Obviously the Olympics was a great experience and a setting I felt comfortable in. There was frustration at times. I would say it’s a year of lessons, like any other year and this year more so. Just learning more about myself and different situations I’m in and how I respond. Not playing these last couple of months or so allowed me time to reflect and think about just what my next 3-5 year vision is. It’s exciting and life just keeps moving. It’s just one day at a time, and I will say about the group, we showed a great amount of commitment towards that second half of the year, similar to last year, but I think we’re trending in the right direction and I think the personnel involved, we understand that it’s not good enough and I can feel the commitment from the group to want to be better and want to be in the playoffs and want to be tough to play against. A year of lessons, a year of optimism for the future of this group."