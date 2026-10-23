Justin Barron's Fit With St. Louis Blues As Good As It Gets. "I Just Wanted To Come In, Obviously A Little Bit Of A Clean Slate"

“Obviously it’s a whirlwind, your head’s spinning a little bit,” Barron said. “Talked to my parents, talked to my brother (Morgan, a center for the Winnipeg Jets). A bunch of the guys reached out here. I talked to a couple of them on the way up that I already knew. It was obviously a whirlwind, but like I said, I tried to come in with an open mind and it was a fresh start, a little bit of a fresh opportunity for me. Just trying to make the most of it.”