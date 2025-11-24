Logan Mailloux Returns To Blues Lineup Following Promotion From AHL

Logan Mailloux will be back in the St. Louis Blues' lineup against the New York Rangers after he was recalled from the AHL.

Mailloux's stint in the AHL was successful. Playing with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the 22-year-old skated in five games, scoring twice. The organization demoted him to refine his game and regain his confidence after a shaky start.

His return to the lineup will witness him skate alongside veteran Cam Fowler. Although it hasn't been smooth sailing for Fowler this season, with no goals and nine assists in 22 games, the pair should complement each other's games. Both are likely known more for their offense than their defense, but they are each excellent skaters who can use their feet to get them out of dangerous situations and into advantageous ones.

The Blues have high hopes for Mailloux, and after nine games with the club, it's fair to say he's under-delivered. Now is a new opportunity for Mailloux to find balance in his game and be a contributor offensively while providing stability defensively.

(11-24-25) Blues-Rangers Gameday Lineup

Blues have earned points in first three games of five-leg road trip; Sundqvist back in, Mailloux rejoins lineup after AHL stint; Hofer gets nod in goal

"I think it's just kind of bring some consistency to my game, move pucks, defend well, play hard and be tough to play against," Mailloux said. "Nobody wants to get sent down, but, no, I think it was good for me to play some minutes and play in all situations, just kind of get my feel back and my touch back. I'm happy to get back and get going."

Confidence and consistency are key to Mailloux's game, and if he's truly found it while playing in the AHL, the Blues may have a true puck-moving defenseman.

