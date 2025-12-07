Logan Mailloux Returns To Face Canadiens For First Time Since Trade To Blues That Brought Zack Bolduc To Montreal

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – There were plenty of mixed emotions running through Logan Mailloux back on July 1, the day he was traded by the Montreal Canadiens to the St. Louis Blues for Zack Bolduc.

But when the dust finally settled, one of the first things the first things the 22-year-old from Belle River, Ontario did was check a calendar.

When would be the first game between the Blues and Canadiens? Which player, Mailloux or Bolduc, would face his former team for the first time in the building said player used to call home?

Well, it’s Mailloux and the Blues (10-12-7), who visit the Canadiens (15-9-3) on Sunday inside Bell Centre in Montreal.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Mailloux said. “Just playing there, playing against the guys. These are some meaningful games for us right now too. I’m excited to get back there and hopefully get the win.”

The trade wasn’t one that was viewed around the league as something that had been cooking, perhaps other than the two that consummated the deal: Blues general manager Doug Armstrong and his counterpart, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. So naturally there will be comparisons made since each was a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft, Bolduc the No. 17 pick, Mailloux No. 31.

And when Bolduc, who broke out last season with the Blues, putting up 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 72 games and a plus-20, opened the season with the Canadiens scoring his first three games (four points) while Mailloux was struggling at the outset with the Blues, people were already making their presumptions.

But what people forget is one is a forward and the other is a defenseman and defensemen take longer to nurture and bring along until ready for full-time duty at the NHL level.

The Blues gave Mailloux a job out of training camp, but decided after nine games (no points) and a minus-12, maybe a sting with Springfield of the American Hockey League might do him some good. Play in meaningful minutes, in all situations before bringing him back.

Mailloux went to Springfield and scored twice, returned in time to get back into the lineup Nov. 24 against the New York Rangers and one can see a noticeable difference.

“I think the young man’s done a real good job since he’s been back here,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “… I thought that the game where he started with New York, I thought New Jersey, he showed tremendous character coming back from the cut and playing real good minutes for us. In the third, he was going to get out there in the 3-on-3 situation, so yes, we’re really happy with his development.

“(He moves) his feet better offensively and defensively, to have a good gap to support offense, and he’s played with a snarl. He’s been physical. He’s a big man and we really encourage him to use that snarl.”

Since returning, Mailloux has played in seven games and has an assist (Nov. 26 against the New Jersey Devils), and even played a season-high 18:19 against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. But it’s obvious he’s feeling more at home with his new teammates. Of his 16 shots on goal in 16 games, six have come the past two games.

“I think I’ve definitely been building, taking steps in the right direction,” Mailloux said. “I’m playing more my game, my style. Just got to try and keep building on it. It’s been going better since I got back from Springfield, so I’m just hoping to keep building.”

Bolduc will get his welcome back to St. Louis on Jan. 3 but having gotten the ease of facing his former mates for the first time past him. Mailloux will step onto the ice Sunday for the first time facing Montreal for the first time and facing friends he was groomed in the organization with.

“I think that’s natural for anyone that gets traded away,” Mailloux said. “I’m definitely looking forward to playing the other team and hopefully leaving a sour taste in their mouths. I’m looking forward to getting back there, but I’m thankful for everything they did for me.

“I was with the organization for a while. They helped me a ton for the years that I was there. I’ve built some great relationships there, some of my best buddies are there. I have a good relationship with the staff and stuff as well. I’m definitely excited.

“(Jakub) Dobes is one of my best buddies. Hopefully he’ll be playing and I could get one on him. That would be fun. We played at Laval (of the AHL) together for a couple years. We lived in the same apartment building last year. I’m looking forward to playing against him.”

Montgomery knows how the defenseman feels, having just gone through the first visit to Boston since being fired there last year. It’s a different kind of feel.

“I think it’s natural for everybody … when you go back to somewhere where somebody’s moved on from you, that you have a little bit of extra fight inside of you,” Montgomery said.

Mailloux only played eight games with the Canadiens, so it’s not as if a beloved player is returning, but he still doesn’t know what kind of reception he’ll receive.

“I’m leaving it open,” Mailloux said. “I only played a few games there. The fans were awesome to me when I was there.

“They live and breathe hockey there. No matter what it is, no matter what night it is, that place is always juiced up. It’s pretty special as a player. But I’m excited to go there on the other side of things now to kind of see how it is.”