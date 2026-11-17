St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 17, 2026 11:44 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 11:44 PM
Updated Nov 17, 2026 11:45 PM
Veteran forward, recalled by St. Louis Blues from Springfield on Monday, just puts head down, works on what he does best, controls what he can control as far as keeping NHL job
ST. LOUIS -- Nathan Walker was back on Enterprise Center ice on Tuesday, knowing he wasn't going to be in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues against the Anaheim Ducks. But it was still the same old Walker: hard worker, doing all he can to make sure his work ethic was at the forefront.
The veteran forward, who spent the past seven seasons in the Blues organization and a regular the past five, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday, roughly two months after he was not included on the opening night roster, something that hasn't eluded him since the early days of his career.
Walker, who has 275 NHL regular-season games to his career, including 263 of them with the Blues, is in the precarious position of a bit of the unknown.
His recall was a bit of a mystery, but as Blues coach Jim Montgomery pointed out on Tuesday, "It’s great to have him back though. Always great to have his energy and his attitude back. A lot of it has to do with his energy and his attitude that he brings every day, practice and stuff."
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And that's what Walker will bring: plenty of energy, a positive attitude and a terrific locker room presence.
Sure, there was disappointment in being assigned to the Thunderbirds. He could have been upset, pouted, moped, questioned his desire to continue to do this at the age of 32, but that's not who he is.
"It’s never an easy thing," Walker said. "Whenever you see a protected lineup and you’re not in it, that’s never an easy thing to take and a tough pill to swallow, but at the same time, that’s the nature of the business. There’s no point going down there moping around and being grumpy and angry. There’s only one way of getting back and that’s working hard and showing you can still play in the NHL at some level. And that’s kind of what I feel I did when I went there."
Walker was leading Springfield in goals (five) at the time of his recall. He and fellow veteran Oskar Sundqvist, another roster casualty at the start of the season, were tasked with being the veteran leaders for a young Thunderbirds squad -- along with Calle Rosen, who is on recall with the Blues -- filled with Blues prospects.
His positive energy rubbed off on the younger Springfield players who are looking to one day get here too.
But as far as Walker is concerned, it's just the nature of who he is.
"Honestly, I don’t think it’s that hard," Walker said. "For me, it’s the golden rule: you treat people the way you want to be treated. I think if you do that, that kind of brings the energy and good auras around everyone. That’s just how I was brought up and how I’ve been my whole career. If anyone’s down, you try and bring them up and try to be happy and bring that energy and life in the room."
There's no guarantee Walker will get into the lineup. But if he does, you can bet he will be ready and will infuse an instant amount of energy, forecheck and relentlessness he has always possessed.
"Control what you can control, right," Walker said. "Whatever is out of your hands is out of your hands. You just come in with a smile on your face, work hard and I think people respect that when they see that. It can light up a room every now and then.
"... At the end of the day, everyone’s great down there (in Springfield), everyone wants the same thing. Everyone wants to win, everyone wants to play good, everyone ultimately wants to get to the NHL. It’s just fun every day going there and pushing each other."
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