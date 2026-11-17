"It’s never an easy thing," Walker said. "Whenever you see a protected lineup and you’re not in it, that’s never an easy thing to take and a tough pill to swallow, but at the same time, that’s the nature of the business. There’s no point going down there moping around and being grumpy and angry. There’s only one way of getting back and that’s working hard and showing you can still play in the NHL at some level. And that’s kind of what I feel I did when I went there."