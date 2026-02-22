Philip Broberg's Performance With Sweden Demonstrates Why He's The Blues' No.1 Defenseman Now And For The Future

Broberg recorded the second most ice time on the team, skating in 24:57, second just to his defense partner Karlsson, who posted 27:26 of ice time. Broberg’s 6-foot-4 frame proved to be an effective tool, as he finished the tournament with a plus-2 rating and wasn’t on the ice for a 5-on-5 goal against while averaging 17:45 of ice time.