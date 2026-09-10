Ross Johnston Midwestern-Type Upbringing Brought Him To St. Louis Blues

New Blues enforcer, who grew up on a family farm in Prince Edward Island, Canada, signed a three-year, $6 million contract that brings toughness, grit to a lineup that has been lacking it
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- There were a number of varying factors that led to Ross Johnston signing with the St. Louis Blues as a free agent, when the 32-year-old inked a three-year, $6 million ($2 million average annual value) contract.
But being from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island in Canada just east of New Brunswick and north of Nova Scotia, having midwestern values would seem to be the furthest thing from the enforcer’s mind.
Or maybe not.
And it’s right at the top of why he chose to sign here instead of looking elsewhere.
“Over the years, I’ve always kind of had my eye on a midwest team,” Johnston said Friday after a captain’s skate at Centene Community Ice Center. “Just the way I grew up, the atmosphere here, the people, the lifestyle, it was always something that intrigued me. When the Blues came around and showed interest, to me, it was kind of a no-brainer to do some due diligence and just check in a little farther, but I always had an interest here.
“The reputation of the Blues, the culture here, they want to win, the team is going in a great direction. Between picking a place for my family and the place the team’s in resulted in the decision that pushed me over the top for sure.”
Johnston, who spent the past three years with the Anaheim Ducks and had a career-high in points (14) last season with three goals and 11 assists after spending his first six-plus seasons with the New York Islanders, has all the qualities of a midwestern upbringing.
How? Well, having grown up on a farm, that’s how.
“We grew up on a family farm,” he said. “Having that culture growing up and being able to do your own thing and have the space to have a back yard and farmland not too far away. Those are kind of things that checked boxes for me. It feels a little bit like home for sure.
“Beef (farm) and I grew up to where we had pigs until ‘08, so a little bit of both.”
The Blues didn’t sign Johnston for his farm qualities, although the style of living will help in his every day life here in Missouri. They brought him in to help protect the top guys on the team. At 6-foot-5, 232 pounds, Johnston will help police the ice for the Blues when called upon and fit in the mold of past enforcers in the organization, including Kelly Chase, Tony Twist, Ryan Reaves, Cam Janssen and many more that have filled the role.
And it’s a role that should help make him a fan favorite since Blues fans have always had an admiration for such players.
“That’s what I’ve been told,” Johnston said. “Everyone says they love it and they love a team that works hard. You put those guys kind of on a Mount Rushmore that have done it and did it during some hard years. Hopefully get to meet those guys here at some point and just talk to them, but if they appreciate hard work, there’s a lot of guys in the room they’re going to like here.”
The enforcer role has certainly changed over the years. It’s not just drop the gloves and fight type of role. Fourth-line type players have to put in more ice time and contribute in other ways in order to help teams win and ultimately, stay in the lineup. But there is something to be said for having that presence in the lineup, and it’s been a role the Blues haven’t truly had since Reaves was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.
“I think you’ve got to be a little bit more,” Johnston said. “You’ve got to be able to play the game and play a regular shift. But sometimes that’s a better question for the skill guys if they appreciate it or don’t, but I’d like to think that the role definitely still has its place. If everyone can play a little bit tougher and a little bit more confident, it’s going to help the team success overall. I think there’s always going to be a role for it. Sure, you have to play a little bit more than you used to be able to, but if you’re able to do both, I think you’re going to have value for years to come.”
The Blues skill guys have had to do a bit more of protecting themselves and policing themselves on the ice in recent years, and they’ll gladly welcome someone into the room that can help alleviate that area.
"It's nice to have those guys," Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich said. "Yeah, I think fans will like him. St. Louis always has big guys who can fight and it changes the momentum and energy in the game. I think at times we didn't have that the last couple of years and I think it's change and we'll be fine."
Johnston arrived into town last week and his family, including a two-year-old and two-month-old, arrived into St. Louis on Thursday. Having familiar faces in former Duck teammates Cam Fowler and Mason McTavish will help the transition more smoothly. But the Blues organization in general has been more than accommodating.
“It’s nice. Having Cam and having MacT obviously helps just taking the edge off walking into the room for sure, but that being said, all the other guys, when we first signed were great to reach out,” Johnston said. “Since I’ve arrived here last week, they make you feel a part of everything. They invite you to everything. We’ve been together a bunch. It seems like a tight group so far. Having those two guys but having everyone else, it’s been a pretty easy transition thus far.
“(But) it’s been awesome. You hear lots of great things about the city and the organization, but it’s one thing to hear but to see it firsthand, it’s been great. My family actually comes in tonight and it’ll be great to have them and be able to settle in a little bit more but so far it’s been awesome.”
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