Ross Johnston Midwestern-Type Upbringing Brought Him To St. Louis Blues

“I think you’ve got to be a little bit more,” Johnston said. “You’ve got to be able to play the game and play a regular shift. But sometimes that’s a better question for the skill guys if they appreciate it or don’t, but I’d like to think that the role definitely still has its place. If everyone can play a little bit tougher and a little bit more confident, it’s going to help the team success overall. I think there’s always going to be a role for it. Sure, you have to play a little bit more than you used to be able to, but if you’re able to do both, I think you’re going to have value for years to come.”