'Shooter' Snuggerud Tapping Into Potential Of Strongest On-Ice Quality

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Jimmy Snuggerud's on-ice character traits have brought out a number of qualities in the early stages of the 21-year-old's career: smart, savvy, underrated passer, excellent thinker of the game.
They're all great qualities to have, especially for a young player looking to get a leg up on the early stages of his career, but what about shooter?
Oh sure, it's often been talked about, but as is usually the case with a young guy looking to make his mark in a career littered with veterans, those that have years of experience on them, the young players tend to "defer."
That may have been the case earlier in his first full season for Snuggerud, but not anymore.
Known as a shooter coming out of the University of Minnesota, the right winger has taken it upon himself of late to be just that: a shooter.
On Tuesday, it was the seventh straight game in which Snuggerud had three shots or more on goal, and the attempts are even way up there too.
In the last seven games alone, Snuggerud's attempts have read as the following: nine, seven, seven, five, 11 and 10.
What's led to the willingness to 'grip it and rip it?'
"I think it's just that time of the year, 40-50 games in, just trying to shoot it more often," Snuggerud said. "I'm trying to get more shots on net when I can. Playing with 'Schenner' (who) is a good playmaker, so just trying to shoot it whenever I can."
Snuggerud, who has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 38 games, knows the production will only get better. He's part of the next wave of Blues to hopefully thrust this organization back to a top form. Coaching someone is part of the process, but there's also a level of allowing a good, smart, young player the opportunity to figure out what gives him success. That's what Blues coach Jim Montgomery has done here, along with the coaching staff.
"I think he's taken it upon himself," Montgomery said. "There's always been a lot of coaching encouragement on that, and he's really taken it upon himself. I think he's in a more comfortable spot on the power play too where that's a trigger spot, so he's back to what he did in college and junior.
"When you're getting a lot of opportunities and you're playing a lot and you're feeling the puck a lot, you're shooting the puck a lot, you feel good about your game, so you see it coming. Naturally, the work habits and details stay with it."
In the past 11 games, Snuggerud has had at least a shot on goal. It includes 35 shots on goal (3.2 per game), 12 shots blocked and 23 that have missed the net for a total of 70 in total. The volume is good, but cutting down on the missed attempts will be imperative. However, there will be no discouragement of continuing with the attempts.
"I'm trying to create more," Snuggerud said. "I realize I'm a shooter and I score goals and I need to shoot more than I was towards the beginning of the year. Lately, I'm just trying to get more pucks on net and the feeling is there, more comfortable doing it."
Snuggerud's shooting percentage is only 8.5 percent, a number that could in fact discourage any young shooter, but that's not the case here. Snuggerud, who is averaging 15:50 ice time per game, has been has been over 16 minutes in each of the past eight games. Opportunity is there, and will continue to stay there as long as the habits and details don't wither away.
He has just one goal in eight games and two the past 20. There's the belief that pucks will start to go in with the newfound volume. According to naturalstattrick, Snuggerud has created 99 scoring chances for, including 46 high danger Corsi-for. So the opportunities are there.
They don't always have to be pretty, and with Snuggerud's willingness to be around the net, it's all part of why the goal volume will eventually start to rise.
"Yeah, you have to stick with it," Snuggerud said. "You can't get discouraged. There's ups and downs and it's early in my career. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn't. Just keep on shooting and hope for the best."
As Brayden Schenn said, "He's a smart kid. He'll figure it out. He's got a great shot, he's understanding things more and more at this level. He's got a bright future in this game and we all know pucks will start going in for him. Our line's found some chemistry and he's a part of why."
With 2023 first-round pick Otto Stenberg, Schenn and Snuggerud, it's been a good fit at both ends of the ice.
"I think our defensive play has been great, which is creating more offense for us, more offensive chances, and they're both really skilled offensively," Snuggerud said.
"I think the three of them have been working really hard. It seems like they have some chemistry right now. They haven't had much puck luck, but they're always in the offensive zone it seems like."
