'Shooter' Snuggerud Tapping Into Potential Of Strongest On-Ice Quality

Snuggerud, who has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 38 games, knows the production will only get better. He's part of the next wave of Blues to hopefully thrust this organization back to a top form. Coaching someone is part of the process, but there's also a level of allowing a good, smart, young player the opportunity to figure out what gives him success. That's what Blues coach Jim Montgomery has done here, along with the coaching staff.