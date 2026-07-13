St. Louis Blues 2025 First-Round Pick Justin Carbonneau Wants To Crash The NHL Party; Can He?

"My mindset is I want to play in the NHL next year. It doesn't mean I'm going to play, but it's a mindset of everything I want to do in training camp is to play," Carbonneau said recently while attending development camp. "If I step into a gym, it's because I want to play in the NHL. If I want to go on the ice in a 1-on-1 battle, I play games to show I want to be there and I want to be with the Blues. At the end, it's not my decision, but I'm going to do everything I can to force their hands."