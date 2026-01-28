Stenberg's Early Impressions Have Carved Out Path For What Will Be Successful Career With St. Louis Blues

“I think it’s real important, whether it’s Otto or ‘Dvo’, the next guy that gets drafted by the St. Louis Blues,” Schenn said. “The faster you make people feel comfortable in the environment and the surroundings, the better off and more confident they’re going to get with their own games and the better they’re going to play for the organization. Guys did it to me when I was young, guys did it to me when I came to St. Louis, so my job is to help guys and pass things along, make them feel as comfortable as possible. Whatever help they need, I’ll try and do my best to be there for the next up-and-coming guy because someone did that for me when I was younger.”