When Healthier Blues Return From Olympics, One Winger To Stay At Center ... For Now

“I honestly think our support of each other, I think we have a really good understanding of how each guy wants to play and what to do off the rush, in the O-zone,” Neighbours said. “And honestly, we talk a lot. We talk a lot about plays after shifts and in intermissions, things that we think we can do to break down the opposition. And it just seems like I’m a big believer that sometimes you get put with two guys and it just works. Just for some reason with the injuries, we got thrown together and Buchy’s done a great job in the middle of the ice; he’s been fantastic there, and we’ve just kind of clicked. There’s been an instant chemistry and I think when you find that right away as a line, it’s hard to lose it. Even (Thursday) in 5-on-5 drills, I thought we were humming around. We were joking with each other, it’s like we never even left. Sometimes when you get that feeling with a couple of guys, it’s special and it’s hard to find.