11 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 11

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now 11 days away from their regular season opener against the Ottawa Senators.

Because of this, let's take a look at all 12 Lightning players who have worn No. 11 in their franchise history.

Steve Kasper, C (1992-93)

After being acquired by the Lightning from the Philadelphia Flyers, Steve Kasper wore No. 11 for the Bolts. In 47 games with the Lightning that season, he recorded three goals, four assists, and seven points.

Bill McDougall, C (1993-94)

The next player to wear No. 11 for the Lightning was forward Bill McDougal, as he did during the 1993-94 season. In 22 games with the Lightning that season, the 6-foot center recorded three goals, three assists, and six points.

Shawn Burr, LW/C (1995-96 to 1996-97 & 1999-00)

Shawn Burr wore No. 11 during each of his two stints with the Lightning. In 159 games over three seasons with the Lightning, Burr recorded 27 goals, 38 assists, 65 points, and a plus-11 rating.

Burr passed away on Aug. 5, 2013 at the age of 47.

Recent Lightning News

Lightning Forward Could Get Big Opportunity

Pontus Holmberg Joins The Lightning Ready To Make His Mark

Lightning's Vasilevskiy Expected To Be Ready For Season Opener

Lightning Top Hurricanes 6-5 In First Game At Benchmark International Arena

Steve Kelly, C (1997-98 to 1998-99)

Steve Kelly wore No. 11 for the Lightning during the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons. In 58 games with the Bolts over that span, he recorded three goals, four assists, and seven points.

Mike Johnson, RW (1999-00)

The next Lightning player to sport No. 11 was Mike Johnson. He did during the 1999-00 season after being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs. He then switched to No. 10 during the 2000-01 season. In 92 games over two seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 21 goals, 39 assists, and 60 points.

Sergey Gusev, D (2000-01)

After wearing No. 3 for the Lightning during the 1999-00 season, Sergey Gusev changed to No. 11 for the 2000-01 season. In 58 games over two seasons with the Lightning, the 6-foot-1 defenseman recorded three goals, six assists, and nine points.

Kristian Kudroc, D (2001-02)

Kristian Kudroc wore No. 11 for the Lightning when called up to their NHL roster during the 2001-02 season, where he played two games. This was after he sported No. 57 for the Lightning during the 2000-01 season. In 24 games with the Bolts over two seasons, the 6-foot-7 defenseman recorded two goals, two assists, four points, and 36 penalty minutes.

Chris Dingman, LW (2001-02 to 2005-06)

Chris Dingman wore No. 11 for the Lightning during each of his four seasons with the Atlantic Division club. In 173 games over four seasons with the Bolts, the 6-foot-4 forward recorded three goals, 11 assists, 14 points, and 279 penalty minutes. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004.

Jeff Halpern, C (2007-08 to 2009-10)

The next player to wear No. 11 for the Lightning was forward Jeff Halpern. The 6-foot center sported it during each of his three seasons with the Lightning from 2007-08 to 2009-10. In 126 games over three seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 26 goals, 25 assists, 51 points, 73 penalty minutes, and a minus-24 rating.

Halpern is with the Lightning organization today, as he is currently one of their assistant coaches. He has been an assistant coach for the Bolts for a long time now, too, as he started the role during the 2018-19 season. Due to this, he won the Stanley Cup twice with the Bolts as a coach, both in 2020 and 2021.

Tom Pyatt, C (2011-12 to 2013-14)

The next Lightning player to wear No. 11 was forward Tom Pyatt. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native did during each of his three seasons with the Lightning from 2011-12 to 2013-14. In 144 games with the Lightning over that span, the 2005 fourth-round pick posted 23 goals, 19 assists, 42 points, 73 hits, 108 blocks, and a minus-12 rating.

Brian Boyle, C (2014-15 to 2016-17)

Brian Boyle would be the next Lightning player to sport No. 11, as he did during each of his three seasons with the team from 2014-15 to 2016-17. In 212 games with the Lightning over that span, the 6-foot-6 forward recorded 41 goals, 25 assists, 66 points, 142 blocks, 159 penalty minutes, 326 hits, and a plus-1 rating.

Luke Glendening, C (2023-24 to 2024-25)

Luke Glendening was the most recent player to wear No. 11, as he did during the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 seasons. The 36-year-old forward appeared in 158 games with the Bolts over his two-year stint with the club, where he recorded 14 goals, four assists, 18 points, 111 blocks, and 226 hits.

Glendening's time with the Lightning ended this off-season after the Bolts elected not to re-sign him. Currently, Glendening is on a professional tryout (PTO) with the New Jersey Devils, where he has been impressing.