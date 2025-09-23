Lightning Forward Could Get Big Opportunity

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Gage Goncalves is certainly a big player to watch heading into the 2025-26 season. The 24-year-old took a nice step in the right direction this campaign, recording eight goals, 20 points, and a plus-7 rating in 60 games. This included him recording 18 points in his final 33 games, so he undoubtedly finished the regular season on a strong note.

Goncalves also made an impact for the Lightning during the playoffs, as he recorded one goal and four points in five games. Now, he will be aiming to build off this in 2025-26 with the Lightning.

Goncalves could end up having a big opportunity with the Lightning this season, too. The 2020 second-round pick has been skating with the Lightning's top six early this training camp on a line with Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli. With this, it appears that the Bolts could very well give him a chance to have a more prominent role to start the campaign.

With Goncalves being a skilled young forward on the rise, playing on a line with Cirelli and Hagel this regular season certainly could benefit him. It will be interesting to see if that ends up being the line the Bolts go with once the campaign is here, but it is a clear possibility right now.

